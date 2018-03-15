I can't say that I'm surprised to see Clark perform well in the spotlight. He was ranked No. 72 in the 2013 Rivals150 coming out of high school in Detroit and showed some flashes of serious potential at Missouri . But, he transferred and landed at Buffalo where he took his star turn in an impressive 25 point and seven assist outing.

Late Thursday night, Buffalo won the first full day of the NCAA Tournament with a special effort in a 89-68 win over heavily favored Arizona . Wesley Clark , a former four-star Rivals150 prospect, led the way for the Bulls.

It wasn't just the numbers that Clark put up against Arizona, it was how he did it. The 6-footer went right at the chest of every single Wildcat and his team followed his lead.



Buffalo's other big scorer for the night, wing Jeremy Harris took a long road to Buffalo. He's from North Carolina, played prep school ball in Virginia and then went on to a couple of years of junior college ball before landing at Buffalo.

People ask, can the NCAA Tournament help a team recruit. It's teams like Buffalo and coaches like Nate Oats who get the real boost. They played an up and down, frenetic and yet under control style against a national power and dominated.



Oats is already recruiting well, too. On the way next season is four-star forward Jeenathan Williams. He's a 6-foot-6 athlete with a huge motor that plays inside and outside and will be a tremendous fit.

