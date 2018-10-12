Tyrell Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “It was a good visit. They want me to come in and get good minutes as a freshman. They have a great coaching staff and their players are fun to be around.” Ole Miss: “I like Ole Miss as well. My boy Blake Hinson, played for Showtime Ballers too, and he goes to Ole Miss now, so he was guiding me through everything and showing me around. They told me I could come in and get 20 to 25 minutes per game as a freshman.” Georgia: “They haven’t given me a whole lot of information yet, but they said I would get a lot of minutes as a freshman. I don’t know a ton about Tom Crean yet, but Coach (Chad) Dollar was recruiting me at South Florida. I know him pretty well.”

RIVALS' REACTION