Illinois, UConn, Miami, others in play for four-star Akil Watson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – With one official visit in the books, four-star forward Akil Watson is looking toward the future and slowly inching toward a commitment. Following a recent game at the Hoophall Classic, Watson outlined the state of his recruitment as it stands and discussed what might be next for him on the visit front.

ON VISITS HE’S TAKEN

"I’ve been to UConn and I’ve been to Illinois. UConn was unofficial, but Illinois was an official."

ON HIS ILLINOIS OFFICIAL

"It was good, but I really didn’t get the full experience because the weather down there was pretty rough when I went, but it was pretty good. I look forward to going back down there."

ON WHAT HE DID IN CHAMPAIGN

“I went to the game – I went to the game against Arizona. It was good. It was a great game. It was a great atmosphere.”

ON HIS TRIP TO UCONN

“It was great. I watched a practice. There was a lot of energy. Great coach, too. I like [Dan] Hurley.”

ON POSSIBLE FUTURE VISITS

“I look forward to visiting USC and Miami. Definitely going to Illinois again. UCLA, too. Those are the ones for now.”

ON MIAMI

“They pulled off that big win over Duke. They’re playing pretty good. They really like me. I’m long and athletic, so that really fits in their program. They like my defense and how I rebound.”

ON USC

“First, Evan Mobley was there and he was great. He’s doing great in the league now, too. I like to see that. They produce a lot of pro players, so that’s a big one for me.”