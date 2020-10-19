Basketball Recruiting - Bryce McGowens narrows list to five

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard with one of the best perimeter strokes in the class talked to programs from all over the country before narrowing his list down to five today. Florida State , Georgia , LSU , Michigan and Nebraska remain in the mix. There is currently no timeline for a decision.

Bryce McGowens , the No. 23 player in the 2021 class, made an early decision to commit to Florida State . But on Oct. 8, he decided to open up his recruitment again to consider other schools.

McGowens breaks down what stands out about each school on his list.

Florida State: “I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff and they are great people. They have a system that prepares their players for the NBA like Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley. They prepare you to be great on and off the floor.”

Georgia: “Coach Crean’s ability to develop and prepare guards like Dwayne Wade, Victor Oladipo, and Anthony Edwards for the NBA is impressive. He’s been recruiting me a long time, so we have a great relationship and they have a style of play that fits me. Georgia is also just over an hour from my home so my family and friends could watch me every game.”

LSU: “They have a great style of play that is guard oriented and allows you to play fast and with freedom. They really know how to utilize their guards. Their coaches are very cool and it is fun talking to them. Their staff have coached a lot of pros.”

Michigan: “Their coaching staff have a lot of NBA connections and they have a tradition of excellence both on and off the floor. Coach Howard has been awesome to talk to and his experience as an NBA player and coach is impressive. I love the way they play also.”

Nebraska: “I have a great relationship with their staff. My brother plays there and would love to play alongside him one day. They play fast and with pace and space that will give me freedom to make plays on and off the ball. Coach Hoiberg has 19 years of NBA experience and should be able to help me accomplish my goals.”