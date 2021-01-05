 Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: The NCAA bubble, UK, Michigan, Florida
Florida Man & Friends Podcast: The NCAA bubble, UK, Michigan, Florida

Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald
Rivals.com

Rivals' national hoops analyst and very own Florida man Rob Cassidy is back (with a new hat) to break things down with Rivals analyst Dan McDonald. The duo talks about the NCAA's bubble concept for the tournament, Kentucky, Michigan, Florida and more.

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

RUNDOWN

Open — NCAA Tournament in a bubble environment

6:30 — Weekly Kentucky discussion — Dontaie Allen's big night

11:15Michigan looks great. So does the long-term future of the program

17:12 — A good week for Florida targets/signees

23:15 — Is giving seniors an extra year of eligibility good or bad?

