Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man & Friends Podcast: The NCAA bubble, UK, Michigan, Florida

Florida Man & Friends Podcast: The NCAA bubble, UK, Michigan, Florida
Rivals' national hoops analyst and very own Florida man Rob Cassidy is back (with a new hat) to break things down with Rivals analyst Dan McDonald. The duo talks about the NCAA's bubble concept for the tournament, Kentucky, Michigan, Florida and more.
MORE: Players to watch in 2023
RUNDOWN
Open — NCAA Tournament in a bubble environment
6:30 — Weekly Kentucky discussion — Dontaie Allen's big night
11:15 — Michigan looks great. So does the long-term future of the program
17:12 — A good week for Florida targets/signees
23:15 — Is giving seniors an extra year of eligibility good or bad?