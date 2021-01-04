Basketball Recruiting - Bewley twins, Evans, Castle among players to watch in 2023

ROB CASSIDY - Matt Bewley

I’ve had the chance to see both Bewley Twins in action multiple times this season, and have left each encounter impressed. Both definitely belong in the top 20, but I feel Matt Bewley is a bit more polished and skilled and should find himself at the cusp of the top 10. I’d be ok with starting him just outside the top 10, but his upside should allow him to slide up even further as he continues to improve his jump shot and expand his game. Florida State and Auburn are already heavily involved in his recruitment and that of his brother Ryan.

DAN MCDONALD - Stephon Castle

I’ve been really high on Stephon Castle from Newton (Ga.) for a while now, but he’s continued to get better and better. He has great size for a point guard at 6-foot-5 and a really complete overall game. He’s a very good scorer with really good court vision and a great sense for balancing his responsibility as a scorer as well as keeping his teammates involved. He has a ton of upside in the 2023 class and it won’t be long before his offer list grows in a big way.

RUSS WOOD - Kwame Evans, Jr.