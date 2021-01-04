Basketball Recruiting - Bewley twins, Evans, Castle among players to watch in 2023

Bewley twins, Evans, Castle among players to watch in 2023
With Rivals.com set to debut 2023 rankings late next week, the analyst team is starting to think about which players should land on the initial list. Below, Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Russ Wood outline a couple prospects they plan to push for when the 2023 Top 30 releases.
ROB CASSIDY - Matt Bewley
I’ve had the chance to see both Bewley Twins in action multiple times this season, and have left each encounter impressed. Both definitely belong in the top 20, but I feel Matt Bewley is a bit more polished and skilled and should find himself at the cusp of the top 10.
I’d be ok with starting him just outside the top 10, but his upside should allow him to slide up even further as he continues to improve his jump shot and expand his game. Florida State and Auburn are already heavily involved in his recruitment and that of his brother Ryan.
DAN MCDONALD - Stephon Castle
I’ve been really high on Stephon Castle from Newton (Ga.) for a while now, but he’s continued to get better and better. He has great size for a point guard at 6-foot-5 and a really complete overall game. He’s a very good scorer with really good court vision and a great sense for balancing his responsibility as a scorer as well as keeping his teammates involved. He has a ton of upside in the 2023 class and it won’t be long before his offer list grows in a big way.
RUSS WOOD - Kwame Evans, Jr.
I feel strongly that Kwame Evans Jr. is a top-three prospect. He has guard skills in a 6-foot-9, frame, with a 7-foot wingspan. Evans’ combination of size, skill and high IQ – he just doesn’t seem to make a bad play – belies his youth. In fact, he looks like the best player to come out of Baltimore since Carmelo Anthony.
I am also very high on skilled, scoring guard Kanaan Carlyle. He also looks like he’ll continue to grow. I really like his feel for the game and his ability to create off the dribble. Solid defender. Carlyle ran into a screen in the Beach Ball Classic championship game Thursday, went down in pain and did not return to the game. Hopefully he will be back on the court soon.