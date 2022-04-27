Florida Man: Cunningham goes to Overtime Elite League; who's No. 1 in 2023?

Some see the Overtime Elite League as a long overdue avenue for American high school players to make money off their talent. Others see it as a way for top-flight prospects to prepare for the next level. There are those that think it’s destined to fail and others that are absolutely sure it’s hurting player development. Whatever the case, though, one of the project's goals was always to be disruptive in the basketball world. There’s no denying it has done that. Previously, the league has forced us here at Rivals to remove prospects from the rankings, as we only rank college prospects, not professionals. But OTE is nothing if not malleable, which leads us to this week. On Monday, the organization provided the current No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024 with the opportunity to straddle the line between amateur and professional by signing Naasir Cunningham but allowing him to forgo a salary. This, of course, preserves Cunningham’s college eligibility while still allowing the budding star to earn money from NIL opportunities, which the league helps facilitate. ***** More: Ranking the Contenders for five-star Ronald Holland | Five-star Trentyn Flowers evaluating all options 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

Just like that, OTE had its next innovation and Rivals had its next rankings quandary. In the end, our ruling is simple. As long as Cunningham remains a recruitable college athlete, he’ll stay in the rankings and be compared and contrasted with other players in his graduating class. Signing Cunningham is a big deal, sure, and others will almost certainly follow in his footsteps. The larger story, however, is the larger trajectory of OTE – a one-of-a-kind organization that seems to be nothing and everything all at once. It’s a reality show that is also a high-level basketball league. It’s a viral media company but also a platform for young athletes. It’s a place for players to go pro and earn six-figure salaries but also a league for prospects to polish themselves against other elite players while preserving their college eligibility. The strength of OTE is its refusal to commit to being any one thing. Its value is in its versatility, and its identity crisis is a feature, not a bug. By never painting itself into a corner the league leaves itself room to be whatever players want it to be, which feels smart when you consider attracting talent with college or NBA futures is the way to drive interest. Mainstream basketball fans don’t much care about high schoolers playing basketball at an impressive facility in Atlanta, but things change when said high schoolers are a year or two away from signing with their favorite college or NBA teams. The future of OTE is unclear. Its sustainability remains debatable and the long-term economic model still seems a little risky. What’s crystal clear, however, is that it’s not finished disrupting the recruiting world. So, while few people can accurately summarize what Overtime Elite is or which niche it fills, whatever it is seems much bigger than the underdog pro league for high schoolers it was painted as being a year ago.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE TOP SPOT IN 2023?

GG Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)