Five-star Trentyn Flowers evaluating all options

Flowers was playing up a grade level as he averaged nine points per game for Team Durant 17U on the weekend. Coaches were circled around the court every time one of his games tipped off, and he spoke with Rivals about the latest in his recruiting process.

There’s no doubt that 2024 wing Trentyn Flowers is one of the most naturally talented players in the rising junior class. He’s silky smooth on the offensive end and can score in a variety of ways.

Programs involved: “Texas Tech, TCU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Oregon and UCLA. It’s a lot of schools.”

Potential visits: “As of right now, I’m planning on setting up a visit with Georgia State this year. Coach (Jonas) Hayes, that’s my guy. He was at Xavier and I visited a couple of times and would go to the games. I felt like I built a good relationship with him. Even though Georgia State is a mid-major, it’s still a good school. I feel like a player like me there, I could really take it to the top.

"I’m going to look at Georgia State, and hopefully I can get out to North Carolina and Kansas.”

Dream school: “Duke. Duke was my dream school growing up. That offer would mean the world. That’s a big offer, and man, it would make me happy. Growing up, I watched a lot of Jayson Tatum. Going to Duke and being able to put on that blue, it’s just an honor. The legacy they’ve had and how many wins they’ve had over the years is just amazing to watch. Why wouldn’t you want a program like that?”

Kentucky: “I’ve seen Coach Cal at a couple of my games now. Coach Orlando (Antigua) has been big on me, though. We talk a little bit, that’s really what it is.”

North Carolina: “I talk to coach Sean Mays. He says he likes my game and we talk a little bit, too."

Who he wants to play with at the next level: “I’m playing with Isaiah (Elohim) at Sierra Canyon right now, so you know, that’s my boy. It would be cool to team up with him. Oh, and Anthony Gilkes, that’s my man. Maybe him, too.”

Pro options: “Overtime, they’ve been in contact with me a little bit. G-League Ignite, it’s kind of early. There’s been some speculation, so. On Overtime Elite, it’s too early in to look at it. They just started last year so I’m going to see how that one goes over the next couple of years.

"G-league Ignite, they just produced Jalen Green and my guy, Jonathan Kuminga, so they’re in the NBA and they’re on the inside. I think my dad, he’s bigger on the college side. I’m with either or. If I can really build my fan base at a good school, I’d really prefer that.”