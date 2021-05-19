Florida Man: Calipari reloads; Scoot Henderson; Tyrell Ward

This week, he addresses how Kentucky coach John Calipari swallowed his pride for the better of the Wildcats. He also logs in with a FutureCast for Scoot Henderson and provides the latest on four-star forward Tyrell Ward .

Pride is a funny thing.

It’s omnipresent and affects nearly every human endeavor. In college basketball, it can turn you from cunning predator to quivering prey in an instant. Pride is why coaches stick with losing decisions too long and why they sometimes refuse to make difficult choices needed to right sinking ships. It’s not easy to push aside, nor is it simple to suppress. So, John Calipari’s ability to swallow it this offseason deserves an ovation.

It would have been easy for a guy with 742 wins, six Final Fours and a national title on his resume to convince himself he could fix the roster construction problems that led to last season's 9-16 disaster without a total overhaul. He could have added a couple of celebrated pieces and stressed maturity and development while continuing to blame last season on youth. Instead, the 62-year old coaching legend faced his missteps, nuked his roster and worked tirelessly to rebuild it.

Struggled shooting from distance a year ago? Fine. Just add CJ Fredrick, who shot 47 percent from 3-point range for Iowa last year, and Davidson transfer Kellan Grady, who shot better than 38 percent from deep.

Lacked consistency and playmaking from the point guard spot? Go out and get Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler, who set the Bulldogs’ single-season assist record last year while averaging a team-high 14 points per game. Then, on top of that, land five-star recruit Ty Ty Washington, the No. 3-ranked point guard in the 2021 class. That’s all before you even mention bigs Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins.

Suddenly, a team that was once projected as a frontcourt-heavy bunch boasts a backcourt most coaches would kill for. This was "Extreme Makeover: Basketball Edition," and the results, at least on paper, are startling.

Calipari gets plenty of flowers for recruiting stars. His reputation for landing one-and-done prospects is well established. But if the Wildcats find themselves in the thick of an SEC title race after looking like a bottom-dweller a year ago, his willingness to recruit based on need deserves plenty of praise as well. Burying a chunk of pride to do so may well be his greatest trick.