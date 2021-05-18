Ranking the Contenders: Five-star Scoot Henderson

Five-star Scoot Henderson has some kind of announcement coming on Friday. And while his Instagram post teasing the announcement was completely void of details, most assume it has something to do with his basketball future. More than likely, we’ll hear what’s next for the class of 2022 standout this week, as both a commitment and a reclassification are on the table. Today, Rivals.com takes a look ahead and ranks the contenders to land Henderson if he, indeed, decides to announce a commitment come Friday.

THE G LEAGUE

The timing of this announcement suggests the professional route may be the leader in the clubhouse, as there isn’t a program on Henderson’s list that feels particularly confident about its chances of landing the star point guard. Of course some feel better than others, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a coach willing to bet on himself in this situation. Obviously, college is certainly an option for Georgia-based standout, but very few schools have any chance of actually landing his commitment. The fact that Henderson has been somewhat absent from the AAU circuit this spring suggests a reclassification could be in the cards, and that may also point to the G League as the destination.

Scoot Henderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

AUBURN

If Henderson is to play college basketball, it’ll likely be for the Tigers. The five-star guard has long been high on Bruce Pearl’s program and looked like a near-lock to end up playing for the SEC power just a couple months back. If he chooses Auburn, he’s likely to reclassify into 2021 to do so, which would be a nice surprise for Pearl and company as they look toward the season ahead. The Tigers are by now means a long shot and should be viewed as the main threat to keep Henderson away from the G League.

GEORGIA

The in-state program is a long shot to say the least, but Tom Crean’s name carries a certain cachet with recruits because of his history of developing pros. Henderson announcing for Georgia would not only be a twist, but a massive shock. That said, the Bulldogs deserve a courtesy mention. Stranger things have happened, after all.

ARKANSAS AND ALABAMA