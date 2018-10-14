"I'm a big guy who is able to shoot the ball from deep," Bittle told Rivals.com. "I can finish at the rim and be a team player."

Pushing 6-foot-10, product of Central Point (Ore.) Crater already ranks No. 12 nationally in the class of 2021 and he plays a game based on skill and position.

Though he's only a sophomore, five-star Nathan Bittle is one of the most coveted big men prospects on the West Coast.

College programs have been quick to catch onto Bittle. Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Portland State, UCLA, USC and others have already offered.



"It's a good experience to get those offers," said Bittle. "It's nice to have all of those offers but I've got to keep working to get better and better."



Bittle mentioned that he has been on the campuses of Oregon, UCLA and USC and he gave a breakdown



"It was a good unofficial visit to Oregon," said BIttle. "I like their players a lot. I like the coaching staff too.



"USC was kind of like the same as that. The coaches were all really great to me, the players were great and the campus was really nice. UCLA was pretty was pretty much the same."

Because things are so early, BIttle isn't too concerned about his recruitment and is only thinking generally as he prepares for his sophomore season.



"We're going to look for a school that will fit my style of play," said Bittle. "Also a school that has a business type program in a field that I want to go into after I graduate from college."

