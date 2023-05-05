So, when he sat down with Rivals recently, the guard had plenty to discuss. He outlines the latest below.

MESA, Ariz. - A no-doubt five-star in the class of 2025, Meleek Thomas currently sits at No. 7 in the Rivals150 . Thomas, who attends Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Park High School, continues to see offers arrive and major programs line up to get him on campus for visits even at this early stage in his recruitment.

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Kentucky, UConn and Duke. K-State is also involved a lot. Indiana, too. Michigan … oh, and Pitt.”

ON VISITS HE WANTS TO TAKE:

“I know I’m going to get to Duke. I know I’m going to get to UConn and Michigan, for sure. Probably … maybe K-State. I don’t have any dates or anything. I’m just deciding.”

ON DUKE AND KENTUCKY:

“What stands out is the history. They're Duke – all the pros they’ve had, The coaches and the play style, too. Kentucky is kind of the same way. I know the system they have pretty well. I know how that works. A lot of the players that go in there are one and done, and that’s where I want to be. I’ve had conversations with (John Calipari), and he has let me know how I fit in the system.”

ON MICHIGAN:

“I haven't talked to Michigan a lot yet, but the guy that helps me handle my recruitment has. He has a good relationship with the coaches. He talks to them a lot. I don’t. I could see myself as a Jordan Poole. There are a lot of players that went there, had major success and then went to the league.”

ON K-STATE:

“I’m definitely considering them in the back of my mind. That's a great coaching staff and they just had a heck of a year. I like the players they bring in and the players they recruit. They know what they’re doing. They’re trying to get me on campus. I definitely want to try to go down the line.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A DECISION:

“I’m going to take some visits and then make the call before my senior year, so I’m going to wait. It’s going to be about what’s the right options and which coaches are willing to coach me hard. That and what play style I fit in with.”