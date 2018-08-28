IN HIS OWN WORDS

Edwards discussed his new interest from the Carolina schools, his visit to Georgia, and the long time perceived favorite Florida State. North Carolina: “They just said they wanted to offer me. They said they liked my game. Coach Roy (Williams) said he thinks he can help me with my game and wants me to come up there. I like them. I like them a lot. I like [Michael] Jordan.” Duke: “They said Coach K is going to be calling me. The assistant coach called and said Coach K had been asking about me. Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving both played there. I like them.” Georgia: “I like Georgia. I like the campus and it’s not far from home. Coach (Tom) Crean is a really good coach. He likes to let his guards do what they want to do. He talked about coaching Victor Oladipo and Dwyane Wade.” Florida State: “I have a great relationship with them. Those are my guys. I like the campus there too. Coach CY [Charlton Young] stays in contact with me.”

RIVALS' REACTION