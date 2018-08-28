Five-star junior Anthony Edwards is a big timer
Five-star junior Anthony Edwards had as good of a travel season as any prospect in the country. In fact, he's put himself into the conversation for No. 1 overall player in the class of 2020.
His recruitment has elevated lately too. North Carolina came in with a scholarship offer and Duke’s coaching staff has been in contact as well. Earlier this summer, Edwards took an unofficial visit to Georgia and he’s also been on trips to Auburn and Florida State. Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Michigan State and several others are also involved in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Edwards discussed his new interest from the Carolina schools, his visit to Georgia, and the long time perceived favorite Florida State.
North Carolina: “They just said they wanted to offer me. They said they liked my game. Coach Roy (Williams) said he thinks he can help me with my game and wants me to come up there. I like them. I like them a lot. I like [Michael] Jordan.”
Duke: “They said Coach K is going to be calling me. The assistant coach called and said Coach K had been asking about me. Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving both played there. I like them.”
Georgia: “I like Georgia. I like the campus and it’s not far from home. Coach (Tom) Crean is a really good coach. He likes to let his guards do what they want to do. He talked about coaching Victor Oladipo and Dwyane Wade.”
Florida State: “I have a great relationship with them. Those are my guys. I like the campus there too. Coach CY [Charlton Young] stays in contact with me.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Florida State has plucked several highly ranked players out of Georgia lately, and they’ve put in the most work to date trying to make Anthony Edwards the next one. His relationship with Leonard Hamilton and Charlton Young will certainly have the Seminoles in this one until the end. Tom Crean has worked him hard as well in his five months on the job at Georgia, and he hired a staff with strong ties in Atlanta hoping to help him make Edwards his first five-star signee for the Bulldogs. The new attention from schools like Duke and North Carolina could complicate the plans for Florida State and Georgia and early word is that Kansas will be making him a priority. Edwards doesn’t hide from the fact he loves the history and prestige of programs of that caliber. Don’t expect a decision any time soon from Edwards.