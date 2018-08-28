RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Next big commit, must-gets and more In this week's Twitter Tuesday, Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi checks in on the recruiting efforts of Indiana and Illinois, identifies some under-the-radar prospects on the West Coast and dives into the reclassification trend.

Who do you end up seeing as IU’s three man recruiting class when all is said and done? #TwitterTuesday — Rob Lunder (@rlunder18) August 27, 2018

Keion Brooks GoldandBlack.com

The hope for Archie Miller and I’m sure all of Indiana’s fans is that at least two-thirds of that recruiting class is made up of homegrown five-star prospects Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis. At a minimum, the Hoosiers are the clear favorite for Jackson-Davis. Not only would I be a bit surprised if the 6-foot-9 big man didn’t pick the Hoosiers, the entire recruiting world would be surprised. He starts the visit process this weekend with a trip to UCLA and we should at least pay attention to what he has to say after the visit and he’s got visits for Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue and Wake Forest set as well but I’m just having a hard time seeing any of them winning out as of today. Then there’s Brooks, whose recruitment looks to be a bit tougher to read. He’s another that I give the Hoosiers the edge for but I don’t feel quite as strongly about them being a potential leader. Like Jackson-Davis, Brooks is scheduled to visit UCLA this weekend and he’s also got others like Michigan State, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina to name a few in the mix. Of those, Michigan State has been strong for a while too. The Hoosiers are also involved with five-stars Isaiah Stewart – a New York transplant who attends high school at La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere with Brooks – and Trendon Watford, but I’m not sure I see it happening with either of them (especially if they get Jackson-Davis and Brooks). Top-35 big man Zeke Nnaji was in town over the weekend but his recruitment still appears to be wide-open but a guard is more important anyway. Rivals150 combo guard Armaan Franklin was on campus over the weekend and I see the Hoosiers battling it out with Purdue for him and I wouldn’t be surprised if the same thing ends up happening with sharp shooter Brandon Newman. Another guy I would keep an eye on is Jahmius Ramsey. The top-40 guard from Texas is likely going to wait until the spring which is good for the Hoosiers, who should have answers on all of their other spots by the time the fall ends.

Illinois is starting to bring in some highly rated recruits for OVs. Who do you think they have the best shot at, and what do you hear people say about this staff in terms of recruiting? — Illini Sports (@IlliniSports20) August 27, 2018

Zeke Nnaji Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There’s no question things are about to get very busy for the Illinois staff. They just hosted Zeke Nnaji for an unofficial visit on Monday and are expected to host four-star big men Anthony Walker, Oscar Tshiebwe and Drew Timme during September. It’s looking like four-star wing Terrence Shannon could visit during the month as well. Likely top target and in-state star E.J. Liddell visits in October as does stud Canadian wing Quincy Guerrier and Arkansas big man Jason Jitoboh. The Illini also reportedly offered Chicago point guard Markese Jacobs after he decommitted from Kansas over the weekend. That’s a lot of high-profile players visiting over a period of five or six weeks, so you have to figure Brad Underwood and the Illini come out of there with somebody. Liddell is the one guy that sticks out to me as the absolute must-have, like a 15 on a scale of 1 to 10. The combo forward is a fit, he can provide immediate minutes and they’ve got to beat out rivals like Ohio State and Missouri (Wisconsin and Kansas State are his other two finalists) to land him. There’s a strong relationship there and the time has been put in. Shannon had committed to DePaul for a hot minute but is now back open and I won’t be surprised to see it come down to the Illini and Florida State now that he’s back on the market. I wish I could point to one of these guys and tell Illini fans that they are the clear-cut leader for them, but I can't do that as of this time. But, they are in the game and the takeaway for me is that the message from the staff to recruits that they want aggressive, versatile and athletic players as they look to rebuild the program is getting through.

What are some under the radar names out west for the 2019 class? — AztecsHoopsNation (@Aztecs_Nation) August 27, 2018

Jaden Shackelford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

First, let’s define under the radar. How about we go with players out West who don’t currently rank inside the Rivals150 who are at least going to be under consideration or could end up on the upper mid to high-major level.

Shooting guard Jaden Shackelford, power forward Jalen Graham, small forward Jamon Kemp, combo guard Noah Williams, power forward Prince Gillam, center Christian Koloko and small forward Emmanuel Andrew are just a few that come immediately to mind. Shackelford is a true gunner but has the tools to emerge as one of 2019’s top jump shooters. Graham is a long-armed shot-blocker with offensive upside who took July by storm (watch out for Oklahoma with him). Kemp is an athletic and aggressive wing who can really get to the rim in transition. Williams is a tall and lanky guard with some burst and big upside as a multi-positional backcourt guy. Gillam might be 6-foot-6 on a good day but he’s as ferocious around the rim as any player in the country. Koloko is raw but you can’t ever turn your nose at a guy with his size and ability to protect the rim while Andrew emerged as a wing with major upside towards the end of the summer. For programs like San Diego State, Pepperdine, Fresno State, UC Santa Barbara, Utah State and many others, there’s a chance to land some guys that will be really dangerous upperclassmen.

#TwitterTuesday Many Class of 2019 prospects reclassified to the 2018 Class, so who are some early candidates right now from the 2020 class that could reclassify to the 2019 class? Thanks — PK80 FLORIDA ™️ (@Jasonkessler16) August 27, 2018

Jalen Green Nick Lucero/Rivals.com