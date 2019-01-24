SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jaden McDaniels , the top uncommitted forward prospect in the 2019 class, is in no rush to make his college decision. Following his time at the Hoophall Classic this weekend, the five-star senior addressed his recruitment, finalists and timetable.

The five-star prospect has trimmed his list down to five and will play his college ball at Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA or Washington. However, thanks to his proximity to UW and the Huskies' recent recruiting win with Isaiah Stewart, might he be the next to join the Pac 12 program?

“I feel like, it is basically being at home and I would be super comfortable there and everybody there are people that I know,” he said. “I feel like that would be a good situation.”

McDaniels cultivated a strong bond with Stewart during their time at the USA Basketball Mini-Camp in October where the two shared a room together. Now, Stewart is hoping that they can reignite their friendship in Seattle.

“I talk to him all the time. We are real cool,” McDaniels said. “He is just telling me, ‘Come on bro, we can win a championship and do great things.’”

Washington has some stiff competition for McDaniels' signature, including Kentucky

“I talk to them all the time. They just shoot me texts telling me that they are watching and they would love to have me and stuff like that,” he said. “They are just telling me to come but nothing is going to be given and you have to work for everything.”

The same could be said for Texas, a program that celebrated a major recruiting win last year from another Pacific Northwest inhabitant in Kamaka Hepa.

“Shaka (Smart), he was at one of my games before we played here and we were just talking and he was telling me that he would love to have me,” McDaniels said.

Down the coast is San Diego State, a program that he knows well.

“They are still in the picture. I have just been watching them and my brother (Jalen McDaniels) play,” he noted. “It is another comfortable spot that I know everybody and I have a good relationship with everybody there.”

Finally, UCLA remains in the picture despite the recent coaching change.

“I didn’t even know that the coach was gone,” McDaniels said. “I don’t pay much attention to it all right now.”

Having completed all of his official visits, McDaniels has no plans to see any others before coming to a decision but a commitment is not expected soon.

“I haven’t really paid a ton of attention to it. I have just been worried about my school team and what we have been doing so I haven’t been paying much attention towards it,” he said before stating when he will throw more attention towards his recruitment. “Probably towards the end of my season.”