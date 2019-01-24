B.J. Boston Bob Blanchard / Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Hoophall Classic has come to a close and there were several noteworthy performances. Whose stock is up? National analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans have their class of 2020 and 2021 stock boosters from the event.

For some, it could mean boosts in the next ranking, for others it could allow them to maintain charges from those ranked near or behind them. But, the bottom line is that these guys all showed tremendous strides.

Ok, he's already No. 4 in the sophomore class and in the discussion for the top spot. But he REALLY needs to be in the discussion. Kuminga is a physical wonder with elite athleticism and quickness, a motor and a mean streak. He's improving his ball-handling and jump shooting and if he moves up he will have earned each and every spot he moves up because there is some serious competition at the top of 2021. (Bossi)



Arguably the top performer of the weekend, Boston was phenomenal. The wing out of the ATL put on a complete showing in his team’s win on Saturday.There isn't a lot of room to go up when you are already in the top 10, but Boston found a way to do just that. He showed more toughness and physicality converting at the basket with highlight reel finishes. But, it was his added playmaking and already polished off-the-bounce game that really stood out. Boston has natural ability plus work ethic, which is good reason for why Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Ohio State have placed a heavy priority upon him. He has taken official visits to the prior four and will visit UK on Feb. 16 for its game against Tennessee. (Evans)



Cunningham is a versatile prospect who can play up to three positions and on either end of the floor. At HoopHall he ran his team’s half-court offense to precision, made some jumpers, showed improved explosiveness at the rim and sat down and guarded both wing positions. The definition of a do-it-all wing that checks practically all of the boxes, Cunningham posted per game averages of 12 points, six rebounds, and 5.5 assists during a pair of games for a loaded Montverde squad.

He doesn't talk much recruiting but if Duke or Kentucky were to jump in with an offer, they might be difficult to beat. However, his brother is on staff at Tulane while Florida, Michigan, TCU, Texas and Virginia are just a few others that have placed a heavy priority on him. (Evans)



I'm not sure what other point guard can claim the type of success Cooper has had as a junior. Already holding titles from two of the country's toughest team tournaments, the City of Palms and Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, Cooper added leading McEachern to an impressive win at Hoophall to his list of accomplishments. He scores at all levels, has complete control and trust of his team and is a baby faced assassin out there. (Bossi)



The two best non five-star scorers that I've seen in the junior class are NImari Burnett and Thomas. Thomas has always been able to fill it up thanks to skill and willingness to let shots fly, but he sometimes had tunnel vision and seemed a bit smallish. He's gotten bigger, is making better decisions and still has an off the charts feel for scoring the ball. His transfer to Oak Hill looks to have made a great impact on his game. NC State, VCU, Virginia Tech, Rhode Island, Wake Forest, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UConn and Florida are some of the many to already offer. (Bossi)



What a beast. I mean seriously, this young man has a build that most college juniors wish they could have. He's very happy to use his strength and athleticism too and likes to trade elbows and contact in the paint. I loved Omoruyi's activity level, willingness to do the dirty work and acceptance that he's not his team's go to scorer. He's an ego-free player who is trying to do anything he can to win. (Bossi)



Williams was in need of a big outing and he really delivered. The perfect plug-and-play type of forward that can produce both in the half-court setting and whenever the speed of the game gets ramped up, he had a productive outing at Hoophall. Valued greatly for his perimeter shot-making abilities (and he did can a trio of threes) it was nice to see him put the ball on the floor, score through contact, and also put his nose into plays on the glass. He has already visited Stanford and Virginia and thanks to his translatable skillset for the college game, high IQ and major grades in the classroom, Williams will continue to lead a high-major, nationwide recruitment as things bleed into his senior travel season. (Evans)



Sooner or later, Tari Eason is going to see his name heat up along the west coast. However, he still doesn’t lead the recruitment that his talent and production warrants, so if you want to buy stock in someone, this is the guy.He completed his time in New England with a 17-point and 12-rebound double double without much being run for him. A big man that doesn’t demand the ball in order to contribute, Eason is a major energy giver who does all of the little things for his team to succeed. He is a tremendous out-of-area producer, both on the glass and as a shot blocker. Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State are the primary four in the hunt but now might be the time for other power programs to get involved with Eason. (Evans)



Maybe Allen can be the basketball version of Apple prior to their manufacturing of the first iPhone; yes, some knew about it, but if you bought, man, are you looking good! Arguably the top breakout performer over the weekend, he's now 6-foot-6. He can really, really shoot the ball and is a fluid athlete who creates off the dribble as well. Allen walked into Springfield with only an offer from Howard and some ACC interest. A year from now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see practically the entire ACC on board with an offer on the table for the versatile sophomore. With his team missing their top player, Yale-bound forward EJ Jarvis, Allen stepped up and in a major way. Finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Allen is a major, major talent who will make an impressive debut in the 2021 rankings next week. (Evans)

