



Harwell missed a chunk of the spring with injury, but his talent was obvious well before the injury bug bit. His well-rounded scoring ability is punctuated by one of the smoothest and most-reliable long-range jumpers in the 2025 class. Harwell is a pure scorer first and foremost, but his length and composure allow him to impact games in other ways as well. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is a plus ball handler that could probably play the point in pinch, but he thrives at the two spot because of his ability to get downhill in a hurry and his nearly unlimited range. Harwell has a college-ready build and is a solid positional rebounder. His long arms and quickness lend him some versatility in the defensive end, even if he lacks truly elite athleticism. Staying healthy and getting a bit more assertive with the ball in his hands will be among the challenges he faces at the next level, but there’s plenty of reason to think he’ll reach his lofty ceiling. Harwell is equipped with an extremely high basketball IQ and comes from a basketball family, as his father, Ron Harwell, starred at Idaho from 1993-1997. The Cougars will benefit from Harwell’s three-level scoring ability and his knack for limiting bad shots from the moment he steps foot on campus next year.