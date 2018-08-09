The coaching carousel didn’t spin as much this past offseason but there were still changes made at some of the nation's top programs. Coaches of all stripes are constantly under pressure, but which first-year coach is facing the most pressure to come through with a strong showing with their first full class? Rivals.com analysts Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have Rival Views.

It's no surprise that Dan Hurley is already under pressure at UConn considering the program's championship pedigree over the last 20 years and the popularity of his predecessor among past and current players. If Hurley fails to lead the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament this season, it will mark the first time since the 1980s that the program has missed March Madness in three consecutive years. If you're Hurley, you need to get the ship righted and do it fast.

Hurley can coach. He can also recruit and has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the best that college basketball has to offer. The Huskies are squarely in the mix for five-star Precious Achiuwa, four-star Akok Akok and several other highly-touted prospects.

Hurley might feel the slight heat on his seat and will want to appease Huskies fans this fall with a nationally recognized class that will push the program back into the spotlight for all the right reasons.

