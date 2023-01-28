With the majority of prospects inside the 2023 Rivals150, there’s still players outside of the rankings that can come in and help a program. Today, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at five sleeper prospects still left on the board.



Johnson is one of the best outside shooters left on the board. A catch-and-shoot specialist, Johnson has a beautiful release and compact mechanics on his shot. He can handle the ball in a secondary role and moves the ball well with crisp passes and a high IQ. Defensively, he plays hard and communicates well, giving a lot of effort at that end of the floor. Sources close to Johnson tell Rivals that Seton Hall, Missouri and Mississippi State are the programs in contact the most.

*****

Sisk has been lighting it up since transferring back to Ballard High School in Louisville. At 6-foot-6, he can score the ball in a variety of ways. He’s no stranger to hitting 3s from the volleyball line and also uses his height to maneuver for shots around the basket. The three-star guard can guard multiple positions when engaged and uses his length to jump into passing lanes for deflections and steals. Jacksonville State, UNLV and others have been in contact with Sisk recently, sources tell Rivals.

*****

When discussing winners left on the board, one must mention Demings. He’s a three-time Texas state champion and impacts winning on both ends of the floor. He plays with a great IQ, isn’t afraid to have the ball in his hands at crunch time, and provides intensity on a play-to-play basis. In events documented on Cerebro sports since 2019, Demings is a career 45-percent shooter from behind the arc on just over three attempts per game. Some of the programs pursuing Demings are Texas State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Boston College, Northern Colorado and Rice.

*****

Tubbs is the tallest player on this list of five. He’s a solid wing player that can affect the game in multiple ways. He plays hard, has shown potential as a passer and especially as a connector, and, while his outside shot is a bit streaky at times, he’s shown that he can hit from there. Tubbs would be a good piece to a roster that you can get production from without high usage due to his defensive upside, potential as a shooter, and his help on the glass. UAB, Dayton, St. Louis, LSU, Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina, Western Carolina, UMass, SMU and Kennesaw State have all been in recent contact per Tubbs.

*****