In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf enters a FutureCast for Elijah Moore . Also, Jalen Shelley has a group of schools in hot pursuit and Dedan Thomas has an upcoming Arizona official visit.

Elijah Moore, a 2024 four-star guard, is one of the better outside shooters in the junior class, and it’s no surprise that he’s highly coveted across the country. Moore will be making his college commitment this Saturday, choosing among Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma State and Syracuse.

I entered a Syracuse FutureCast for Moore on Monday and the Orange have all of the momentum heading into the announcement. His pledge would give them their first commitment in the 2024 class.