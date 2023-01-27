Recruiting Roundup: Elijah Moore, Jalen Shelley, Dedan Thomas Jr.
In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf enters a FutureCast for Elijah Moore. Also, Jalen Shelley has a group of schools in hot pursuit and Dedan Thomas has an upcoming Arizona official visit.
*****
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
2025 Rankings: Top 80
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
FUTURECAST: Elijah Moore to Syracuse
Elijah Moore, a 2024 four-star guard, is one of the better outside shooters in the junior class, and it’s no surprise that he’s highly coveted across the country. Moore will be making his college commitment this Saturday, choosing among Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma State and Syracuse.
I entered a Syracuse FutureCast for Moore on Monday and the Orange have all of the momentum heading into the announcement. His pledge would give them their first commitment in the 2024 class.
*****
Jalen Shelley consistently hearing from Power Five schools
A source close to 2024 four-star wing Jalen Shelley tells Rivals that the schools in contact with the junior the most are Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Houston, LSU, Alabama and Tennessee. He currently doesn’t have any visits planned, but he will be looking to set up official visits after his high school season ends.
*****
Dedan Thomas Jr. to take Arizona official visit next week
Dedan Thomas Jr., a 2024 four-star point guard, will head to Tucson next week for his official visit to Arizona. The Wildcats welcome Oregon State to town next Saturday. This will be Thomas’ second visit to Arizona this season, as he also took an unofficial visit there in October. Arizona is joined by Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, UCLA and UNLV in Thomas’ top six.