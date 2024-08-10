PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Five prospects with everything to gain at the Elite 24

Malachi Moreno
Malachi Moreno (© Matt Stone/The Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Jason Jordan • Basketball Recruiting
With the July grind of the summer circuit season in the rearview, the Under Armour Elite 24 almost seems like a fun final hoorah for some of the country’s top hoops prospects.

Still, for a handful of prospects competing in the game, duking it out in Brooklyn tonight will be personal as they scramble to make lasting impressions in the summer hoops finale.

Here are five prospects who could benefit from a strong showing in the event.

Shon Abaev, 2025, SF: Abaev had one of the most dominant summers of any prospect on any circuit, pumping in 20.6 points a game for SOH Elite on the UA. The southpaw sniper checks in at No. 46 overall in the Rivals150 but has an opportunity to leave a lasting impression in the summer finale with a plethora of higher-ranked prospects to potentially outplay.

Eli Ellis, 2025, PG: Ellis has the social media following and flash, but that has failed to translate into an extreme hike in the rankings. Ellis is a pest of a competitor with the shiftiness to get to his spots on the floor and the marksman-like ability to hoist and drain threes from NBA range with one of the quickest releases at his position. Last season, Ellis averaged 33.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game for the YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite League. This type of setting was made for his game and has the potential to help him ascend from No. 97 overall.

Malachi Moreno, 2025, F: Moreno made a major jump in the last rankings release, moving up 35 spots to No. 22 overall in the Rivals150. He’s only strengthened his case since them, finishing the adidas 3SSB season as the league’s top dunker with 33 slams this summer. That speaks to his intensity and energy on the offensive end, which consistently carries over to the defensive end of the floor. Moreno’s stock continues to soar as a finisher with great footwork, hands and awareness as a two-way big.

Dylan Mingo, 2026, PG: Mingo was hurt for most of the high school season and missed the high-profile ride Long Island Lutheran had as a result. After a strong season with PSA Cardinals, Mingo’s stock has soared, earning him a solid reputation as arguably the top point guard in the 2026 class. His ability to get to points on the floor and run the show has high-major college coaches lining up with two full years of high school to go. Mingo has the awareness and IQ to potentially break the assists record. He currently checks in at No. 12 overall in the Rivals150.

Bryson Tiller, 2025, SF: Expect Tiller to come out guns blazing to remind the country of his capabilities. Injuries have plagued the 6-foot-9 forward over the last few months, and he dropped eight spots to No. 14 overall in the Rivals150 as a result. Still, Tiller has one of the most complete games in the class with three-level scoring ability paired with strength, ability and athleticism. Tiller will likely be looking to make a statement in this one as he eyes his return to the top 10 and beyond.

