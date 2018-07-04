RELATED: Predicting where the top 15 prospects in the 2019 class will land The new Rivals150 was released on Tuesday. So far, only two five-star prospects are off the board and a total of 111 of the ranked players remain open in their recruitments. So, taking a look at the newest rankings, which five programs should feel the best about where they currently stand and where they could finish up based on how things appear to be trending.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Vernon Carey, Jr. https://hoopseen.com

Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils seem to be locked in mortal combat with John Calipari and Kentucky for the top class each year and it looks like 2019 may be no different. While nobody has made a commitment to Duke just yet, Coach K and his gang are looking at another potential monster class. They are very much in the mix, if not the leader, for 2019's No. 1 player Vernon Carey Jr. In addition to Carey, No. 2 Cole Anthony has the Blue Devils under serious consideration and some think they are in great position with him. Other five-star prospects they have either gotten involved with or are in good standing for include Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart, Josiah James, Bryan Antoine and Armando Bacot to name a few. Judging by the past five years in particular, it's hard to see them not landing multiple five-stars and competing for the nation's top class again in 2019.

INDIANA HOOSIERS

Trayce Jackson-Davis Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Markese Jacobs

The Jayhawks are no stranger to recruiting success under Bill Self and they already hold a commitment from four-star point guard Markese Jacobs. However, Self and his staff are hoping to add a haul of several big fish and have positioned themselves nicely. In particular, the Jayhawks look to be in good shape for five-star forwards Matthew Hurt and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. An added bonus is that the two played alongside each other for extended minutes on USA Basketball's U18 National team during June and Self was able to coach them. In this case, he doesn't just have to sell them on how he would play them together, he's already shown them. Aside from those two, the Jayhawks are in the final three - along with Florida and Tennessee - for top-30 point guard Tre Mann. They have several other high level players that they are involved with but also have good connections to top-35 small forward Samuell Williamson whose mother and brother are both Kansas graduates.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Tyrese Maxey Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

Of course Kentucky finds itself in a good place. When are Calipari and the Wildcats not at the top of recruiting rankings? So far, the Cats have the No. 2 ranked class in 2019 thanks to commitments from No. 7 Tyrese Maxey - an explosive scoring guard - and top-50 wing D.J. Jeffries. We knew that Maxey was a stud and can play either point or shooting guard in college, but the development of Jeffries on the grassroots circuit after a somewhat poor showing during the high school season is a very positive one. Kentucky is right there for Vernon Carey but the most interesting recruiting battle they are involved with is the one for No. 3 overall James Wiseman. At this point it looks to be a dead heat between UK and Memphis, but it's hard to bet against Cal in this one even if Penny Hardaway coached Wiseman for a year. Five-star guard Bryan Antoine is all set to visit, rumblings are that No. 4 overall Jaden McDaniels would be all over an offer from Kentucky while other five-stars like Cole Anthony, Scottie Lewis, Keion Brooks and Jalen Lecque are all legitimate possibilities.

USC TROJANS

Onyeka Okongwu adidas