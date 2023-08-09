1. FLORY BIDUNGA TO DUKE

An announcement from Bidunga is expected sometime this week, but no exact date has been shared. Whatever the case, the five-star center’s recruitment should be coming to a close in short order. It briefly seemed as though Kansas led the way in the wake of the Indiana-based standout’s spring visit to Lawrence, but it now feels like the Blue Devils have solidly positioned themselves a the team to beat. Bidunga and his camp are said to have all been extremely high on Duke well before the big man received an official offer and have only grown more fond of the program since a June official visit. Should the Blue Devils land the elite center it would give Jon Scheyer the cornerstone of a 2024 class that could end up including some serious star power.

2. CAM SCOTT TO TEXAS

Scott’s recruitment was once seen as unpredictable, and schools such as Alabama, South Carolina and Oregon have looked like serious players at different times in the past years. It’s Texas, however, that seems to be trending when it matters most. Scott is set to announce his decision on Friday and the Longhorns feel optimistic about where they stand. Scott has a longstanding relationship with head coach Rodney Terry, which has been important in the process. Should he choose UT, Scott would give Texas a five-star around which to build after last year’s high school class fell apart near the end of the cycle.

3. AIDEN SHERRELL TO ALABAMA

Nate Oats and company feel confident about Sherrell and have for quite some time. In fact, the first FutureCast in favor of Alabama came in February. And while Sherrell has done some serious looking around since that time, the end result may very well jive with that prediction. Schools such as Ohio State and Michigan briefly looked capable of making an impact in the 6-foot-10 forward’s recruitment, but neither was ever seen as an imminent threat. Sherrell is set to make his commitment announcement on Sunday, and Bama certainly feels like the favorite as we speed toward the saga’s final days.

4. PEYTON MARSHALL TO MISSOURI

Mizzou received a commitment from four-star forward Marcus Allen on Monday, and Marshall could keep the good vibes in Columbia going on Friday, when he’s set to announce his college choice. A former Auburn commit, Marshall once seemed close to landing at Ole Miss because of his relationship with Rebels assistant coach Wes Flanigan, who recruited the imposing center during his time at Auburn. That seems a lot less likely than it once did, however, as Tigers coach Dennis Gates and his staff have prioritized Marshall and closed furiously in recent weeks. The fact that Ole Miss recently secured the commitment of 7-footer John Bol also suggests MU is sitting pretty when it comes to Marshall.

5. ANNOR BOETENG TO MISSOURI