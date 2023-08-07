Commitment breakdown: Four-star F Marcus Allen chooses Mizzou
Missouri snatched up an elite defender on Monday, when four-star wing Marcus Allen announced his intention to sign with the Tigers. Allen, who chose MU over fellow finalists Michigan, Arkansas, Ohio State, Stanford and Miami, played the summer circuit with the Florida Rebels and will spend his senior season at Miami’s Norland High School. Below, Rivals speaks with Allen about his choice and dives into what head coach Dennis Gates is getting in his newest commit.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE MISSOURI
“I feel like it was the school for me. It’s the right fit for me as a player and as a person, too. I know that for 1-5 years, I’ll be around people that love me and want to help me succeed.”
ON THE DECIDING FACTOR
“Honestly, it wasn’t even all about basketball. I chose the people and the environment honestly. I feel like that was the deciding factor for me.”
ON WHAT KIND OF PLAYER THE TIGERS ARE GETTING
“They’re getting a hard-nosed player that plays hard every single day all the time. They are getting somebody that is going to leave it all on the court every time he goes out there. I’m a hard-nosed two-way player that brings defense, honestly.”
WHAT MISSOURI IS GETTING
One of the top defenders in the 2024 class, Allen's long, muscular frame gives him the type of versatility coaches love, but it’s his motor and athleticism that allow him to lock down opponents. There aren’t many types of prospects the 6-foot-7 Allen can’t defend, as he’s quick enough to stay with players on the perimeter and physical enough to bang in the paint as well. He’s an above average rebounder that creates extra possessions on the offensive glass because he never seems to let his effort hit a lull. Offensively, he remains a bit unrefined but is capable of getting to the rim off the bounce and finishing through contact when he arrives. In 12 EYBL games, Allen averaged 10.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 2.0 APG. He’s not going to give you much when it comes to long range shooting, but he’ll put up the occasional 3-pointer if given a look at the rim. Allen has a college-ready build that he'll utilize to impact games on the defensive end from the moment he arrives in Columbia. How quickly he develops as a shot-creator and scorer will determine what level of player he becomes down the road, as he has physical gifts in spades.