Missouri snatched up an elite defender on Monday, when four-star wing Marcus Allen announced his intention to sign with the Tigers. Allen, who chose MU over fellow finalists Michigan, Arkansas, Ohio State, Stanford and Miami, played the summer circuit with the Florida Rebels and will spend his senior season at Miami’s Norland High School. Below, Rivals speaks with Allen about his choice and dives into what head coach Dennis Gates is getting in his newest commit.





IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY HE CHOSE MISSOURI

“I feel like it was the school for me. It’s the right fit for me as a player and as a person, too. I know that for 1-5 years, I’ll be around people that love me and want to help me succeed.”

ON THE DECIDING FACTOR

“Honestly, it wasn’t even all about basketball. I chose the people and the environment honestly. I feel like that was the deciding factor for me.”

ON WHAT KIND OF PLAYER THE TIGERS ARE GETTING

“They’re getting a hard-nosed player that plays hard every single day all the time. They are getting somebody that is going to leave it all on the court every time he goes out there. I’m a hard-nosed two-way player that brings defense, honestly.”