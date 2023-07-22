World renowned former pro and streetball legend Tim Gittens famously earned the nickname “Headache” for the helpless feeling he gave opposing defenders who dared to try and stop him on the hardwood. From his shifty ball handling ability to the slippery manner in which he maneuvered around the court to the efficient three-level scoring and playmaking ability he possessed, Gittens was the focal point of countless failed defensive schemes. In that vein there were a handful of top high school prospects who could’ve carried the famous moniker after turning in consistent dominant performances all spring and summer. Here are the top five.

You feel almost inclined to start with Flagg after his consistent dominance all summer and the violent nature in which he abuses the rim when he attacks the basket. No player has had more highlights and big plays than Flagg all summer. Some knocked the 6-foot-8 wing for staying with his age group during the Nike EYBL and playing in the E16 league, but Flagg dominated all comers at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, earning MVP and leading his team to the camp title, silencing the few critics for good. Flagg is so relentless and talented that you basically have to hope he just has an off night. In his last showing at the Nike Peach Jam, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks a game.

Harper’s speed and quickness and his innate ability to stop on a dime and launch and drain NBA-range 3-pointers makes guarding him a tall order to say the least. At 6-foot-4, Harper has great size for the position and he’s adept at using his body to absorb and finish through contact. The slippery southpaw averaged 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while leading his team to the semifinals of the Nike Peach Jam last week.

Good luck finding a quicker first step from anyone in the country on the wing; at 6-foot-7, Dybantsa is the total package with an awareness as a scorer and playmaker that is well beyond his age as the top rising sophomore in the country. Dybantsa led the Nike Peach Jam in scoring while playing in the highest division. His combination of speed, quickness, length and three-level scoring ability pair almost unfairly with his unrelenting motor.

Opposing bigs hate to see Queen coming; his versatility and quickness as a scorer and rebounder are next level. Queen has some of the best footwork of any big in the country, uses his 6-foot-10, 220-pound frame to create separation in the paint and has an IQ that reads off the charts as one of the best passers in the country. Queen led Team Thrill to a 43-4 record, the Under Armour spring title and the Sport Radar Showcase title this summer. He capped off his dominant July with a 21-point, 13-rebound and nine-assist outing in a showcase game on national television against the Florida Rebels.

