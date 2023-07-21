WHICH 2026 PROSPECT’S RECRUITMENT WILL YOU BE MOST INTERESTED IN FOLLOWING?

Jalen Montonati

“I feel like going with top-prospect AJ Dybantsa is the obvious answer based on his talent level, but I’ll go in a different direction and say Jalen Montonati. Montonati projects as a surefire top-20 prospect at least, and the fact that a long list of major programs will try to break his family ties to Oklahoma State in an effort to land him makes his story intriguing. Montonati plays his high school basketball 80 miles away from the Cowboys' Stillwater campus, and he is coached by his father, who played for Eddie Sutton at OSU. On the surface, he looks like an OSU lean, but keeping him home is going to be a fight for Mike Boynton, who will need to hold off a number of foes. Kansas State, Kansas, Michigan, Arkansas and Iowa have already offered, and there are almost certainly more opportunities to come for the 6-foot-7 sophomore.” - Cassidy “I’m always intrigued by the recruitment and attention and how the attention impacts the recruitment for sons of former NBA stars, and for that reason I’ll say Alijah Arenas. He’s the son of former-star-turned-media-personality Gilbert Arenas, and after a very productive summer, Alijah has already become one of the top shooting guard targets in the class with Arizona, UCLA, Texas, Kansas, Arizona State, Xavier and California, among many others, all offering. At 6-foot-4, Alijah seems to already share his dad’s propensity for getting buckets, as he averaged 30.3 points and nine rebounds at Chatsworth (Calif.) last season.” - Jordan

*****

OUTSIDE OF OBVIOUS TOP PLAYERS, WHICH 2026 PROSPECT DO YOU PLAN TO PUSH FOR IN THE INITIAL RANKINGS?

Maximo Adams

“I had the opportunity to watch 2026 wing Maximo Adams twice at Peach Jam this month and feel like adding him to the initial top 35 will be an easy decision. The 6-foot-7 wing is unranked elsewhere at the moment, but he has the type of length, athleticism and developing skill set that will bring versatility and the attention of pro scouts down the road. Even at such a young age, Adams does a bit of everything and seems to be willing to improve as an outside shooter, which is the part of his game that feels most inconsistent at the moment. He averaged 17 points and six rebounds per contest at Peach Jam and shot 57% from the floor. The California-based standout is a motivated rebounder and has serious switchability on the defensive end. Adams’ long-term potential will obviously depend on his skill development, but he has all the tools to make a bid for five-star status if his perimeter game develops.” - Cassidy “I really like Dylan Mingo. I watched him a lot over the high school season at Long Island Lutheran, which was stocked full on the wing, but even as a freshman he managed to maximize his moments and prove he was capable. That translated into a breakout summer with the PSA Cardinals; the 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 17 points a game at Peach Jam and led PSA to the Elite 8. He’s more than proven his mettle.” - Jordan

*****

AJ DYBANTSA IS THE LIKELY NO. 1 PLAYER IN 2026, BUT WHO DO YOU THINK IS NO. 2?

Tyran Stokes (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)