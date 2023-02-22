Four-star guard Kon Knueppel has really made a strong argument for being the best shooter in the junior class. He’s a knockdown shooter off of the catch, off of movement and off of the dribble, and his release is pretty effortless with not much left to be desired mechanics-wise. Knueppel shot 42% or better from three in every EYBL session last season, and according to Cerebro Sports he’s shot 46% from the outside in 26 tracked games over the past couple of seasons. Knueppel holds offers from Wisconsin, Stanford, Virginia, Notre Dame and others.

*****

Over the past seven months, 6-foot-8 wing Tyler Betsey has shot 44% from three in 29 games tracked on Cerebro Sports. He’s got a fluid release and lets the ball go with confidence. The four-star prospect needs to develop his game outside of shooting, as I’d like to see him become more of a threat on the glass, increase his playmaking chops and become more consistent defensively. But he’s got a solid base to build upon and shoots the ball like not many others in the class do. Betsey holds offers from Alabama, Duke, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, UConn and others.

*****

Four-star forward Aiden Sherrell had a strong showing this season in the OTE League. For the regular season, he averaged 18.6 points per game, good enough for third in the league. He also finished fourth in the league in rebounds per game at 9.1 per contest. Sherrell has soft hands and a good touch around the basket. He also plays hard and can step out and knock down some jumpers from beyond the arc. Sherrell has a top eight of Alabama, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UNLV and USC.

*****

Jalil Bethea shot 43% or better in every EYBL session he played in this past summer, and he has continued that hot streak this season. He’s a microwave scorer from the outside, and he is adding more mid-range scoring to his game off of the bounce, as well as improving his rim-finishing ability. I’m very bullish on the upside of Bethea and will be keeping tabs on him throughout the grassroots season. If his game continues to grow, it’s possible we could be looking at a five-star prospect in time. Bethea holds offers from Rutgers, Syracuse, Villanova, UCLA and others.

*****