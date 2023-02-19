On Thursday, finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year award were announced. The five players who made the cut were four seniors — Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards, Ron Holland and DJ Wagner — in addition to sophomore Cameron Boozer. Below, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at the cases for each finalist.



The top prospect in the Rivals 2025 rankings has helped lead his high school team to a 22-4 record on the season. Boozer has been effective in every facet of the game and continues to expand his skill set. He is averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, while also developing his abilities as a creator. The five-star forward is also knocking down 44-percent of his three-point tries this season and is a true inside-out threat. Boozer, the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, is being courted by programs such as Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Miami and Michigan, with Duke being seen as the favorite early on.

*****

Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the senior class, is signed with USC and headlines the Trojans' No. 6 ranked recruiting class. The biggest question mark heading into his senior season was his outside shooting, and Collier has made strides in that department to really help round out his game. He’s always been the best playmaker in the class and is excellent in the open court, while also being efficient in the pick-and-roll game. The five-star guard makes plays that nobody else in the class can make, often showcasing elite vision and a great feel for the game. As a scorer, he uses size and strength to get paint touches and finishes very well around the basket, while expanding his shooting chops.

*****

The No. 4-ranked player in the country impacts the game in a multitude of ways, scoring from multiple levels, playing good defense, rebounding and even running the offense at times. His versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes for his team to win on a game-to-game basis really helps separate him from a lot of his peers in the senior class. Edwards is one of the top prospects in Kentucky’s top-ranked recruiting class, and will have a big impact from the moment he steps on campus.

*****

Holland plays with aggression and is hard to stop with one defender when he’s around the basket or with a head of steam in transition. He’s improved his ability to make an impact in a half court offense as well, which was his weakness heading into this season. His motor, mobility and speed allow him to be a versatile defender and he’s one of the nation’s best at that end of the court. Holland is a young senior and his age and expanding game make him one of the more intriguing prospects to monitor over the next couple of years. From an achievements point at the high school level, there’s not many players who can say they’ve accomplished what Holland has over his career.

*****