BOSSI'S BEST: Top 10 one-and-dones in the last decade In today's Three-Point-Play, national basketball analyst Corey Evans predicts the next three head coaches to join the Final Four club now that Bruce Pearl, Chris Beard and Tony Bennett earned their way in this season.



1. ANDY ENFIELD

Andy Enfield AP Images

It's easy to compare Andy Enfield to Bruce Pearl. Just like Pearl, Enfield has seen one of his assistant coaches involved in the initial FBI sting in 2017. Both Pearl and Enfield were widely expected to be dismissed as a result, but they have made it through the fire and are better than ever. Pearl is two wins away from a national championship while Enfield heads into the offseason with the second-ranked recruiting class in America. USC's roster will be stacked with Rivals150 prospects next season. Benny Boatwright, Shaqquan Aaron and Kevin Porter are likely gone but Jonah Matthews, Nick Rakocevic and Elijah Weaver will return and will be supplemented by an infusion of talent including Onyeka Okongwu, Isaiah Mobley and Max Agbonkpolo. If health is on the Trojans' side and they draw the right matchups in March, Enfield could soon find his way into his first Final Four.



2. CHRIS HOLTMANN

Chris Holtmann AP Images

While his career arc is not as steep as Chris Beard's over the last five years, Chris Holtmann was the head coach at Gardner-Webb just six years ago. Now, he is leading one of the more nationally recognized programs in the country and has led his last five teams to the NCAA Tournament. Is Ohio State Final Four-bound in the near future? It's certainly within the Buckeyes' grasp over the next few years thanks in part to the addition of top-35 guard D.J. Carton. He may not be a one-and-done, but he has all of the tools to be a standout in college and should immediately raise Ohio State’s ceiling. The Buckeyes' Final Four chances will also rely heavily on offseason improvement from Luther Muhammad, Musa Jallow and Kyle Young, and Ohio State also needs to add a serviceable wing this spring. If those tasks are met, the Buckeyes could be a giant surprise next year.

3. MATT PAINTER

Matt Painter AP Images