If the old cliché is true, that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree then there are a handful of elite high school prospects that can bank on productive futures on the hardwood at the next level and potentially beyond. In observance of Father’s Day, we’ve zeroed in on some of the top current high school prospects who are privileged to call former and current NBA players, “Dad.”

NBA Dad: Ron Harper Harper is a headache of a defensive assignment for even the most capable defenders because of his versatility as a shifty scorer who is adept at using his speed and athleticism to create separation and fill up the stat sheet.

NBA Dad: Carmelo Anthony Anthony is just starting to come into his own, displaying the customary family marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and the ability to get into the lane and finish at the rim with authority. Anthony’s confidence seems to be growing by the day, a scary thought for his long-term projection.

NBA Dad: LeBron James Bryce has been in the shadows with the Bronny craze in full effect the last two years, but the 6-foot-4 scoring guard has shown flashes of athleticism and feel on both ends that should translate into consistent production with a logical progression.

NBA Dad: Kendall Gill Phoenix is a crafty scorer whose adept at getting to his spots on the floor and has the efficiency at all three levels to make shots. He’s a high motor guy, who keeps the defense off balance because of his versatility as a scorer. Sound familiar?

NBA Dad: Carlos Boozer The Boozer twins are two of the best prospects in the 2025 class and Cameron is currently sitting atop the class rankings. At 6-foot-10, Cameron does it all on both ends of the floor, with a great balance of versatility and brute strength; Cayden is a true floor general and runs the show masterfully. At 6-foot-4, he’s got great positional size and the strength to finish through contact in addition to a consistent perimeter jump shot.

NBA Dad: Jermaine O’Neal Jr. is a dynamic wing who can get into the lane and maneuver mid-air for high-percentage finishes at the rim. He’s also a knockdown shooter from the perimeter with the quickness, size (6-foot-4) and athleticism to guard multiple positions.

NBA Dad: Jason Richardson Jase is a quick and shifty southpaw who thrives on the drive and in transition. He’s on track to having dad-like athleticism with the efficiency to keep the defense honest from the perimeter.

