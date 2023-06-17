It’s just that when you’re 6-foot-10 with an already diverse skill set and add a 7-foot-6 wingspan to the mix, coaches go from seeking to salivating.

It’s not that Francis Chukwudebelu was hurting for attention from college basketball coaches, not with a virtual who’s who of college hoops heavyweights like Tom Izzo , Bill Self and Bruce Pearl on his list of potential college suitors.

The revelation of Chukwudebelu’s eye-popping reach caused quite a stir on social media last week, just another head turning notch he’s managed this spring.

It’s a carryover from the workhorse-like production he put in during the high school season, averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game at Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas).

Recently, Chukwudebelu announced he’d be transferring to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) next season where he’ll suit up in the uber-competitive NIBC, home to fellow elite schools like IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Montverde (Fla.) Academy and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.

“Joining Oak Hill Academy is a challenge that I am looking forward to,” Chukwudebelu said. “I think coach (Yerrick) Stoneman and staff can help me develop into the player that I need to be. Obviously, being able to showcase my skill set in the NIBC is something I’m really looking forward to. It’s the best league and I want to make an impact in the league.”

Chukwudebelu originally hails from Lagos, Nigeria but has been in U.S. since he was 12 years old. To say he was green on the hardwood would’ve been an understatement, back then his dominant sport was soccer.

“Coming here I was brand new to basketball,” Chukwudebelu said. “I mainly played soccer. Basketball is faster here.”

When asked if his background on the soccer field helps him on the court even now, Chukwudebelu said, “Soccer, definitely has helped my footwork.”

“I think what separates me the most from some of the other big guys is my 7-6 wingspan to go with being 6-10,” Chukwudebelu said. “I also have great touch and can stretch out to the 3-point line. I’m also a willing passer, and I can really pass out of double teams.”

Chukwudebelu’s versatility has been his greatest asset on the court, a stretch-four with an efficient stroke from the perimeter, great feel and awareness in the paint and a high IQ on both ends of the floor. That’s drawn in offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Texas, Alabama, Kansas State, Auburn, Memphis, TCU, Texas A&M and SMU.

Chukwudebelu has already taken unofficials to Michigan State and Kansas and recently visited Houston while he attended team camp there. Currently, he doesn’t have any official visits set, but said he wants “to do some visits when I can.”

“As far as a timeline I really don’t know, but I know my family and I will decide fairly quickly,” Chukwudebelu said. “I want to know what I’m doing so I can just focus on being prepared to play for that university.”