EYBL Atlanta: James Wiseman still weighing options
EMERSON, Ga. -- The No. 2 ranked player in the class of 2019, James Wiseman doesn't run away from talk that his recruitment is boiling down to a Kentucky vs. Memphis battle.
At the same time, the seven-footer from Memphis (Tenn.) East isn't trying to rush things and is also focusing on improving as he navigates his college decision. Notably, Wiseman has gotten much stronger and the strength is paying dividends
"(Lack of strength) is my only weakness I think," Wiseman told Rivals.com. "I still have a lot to work on with my offensive skills but that was my major weakness, improving my upper body strength.
"I'm really working on being more patient with the ball and not rushing things. Just being patient before I make a move. My jump shot has improved, I've been working on it a lot."
On the recruiting front, Wiseman said that Kentucky's 2019 commits like Tyrese Maxey have been hitting him up to join them and the pull from locals in Memphis for him to stay and play for his former high school coach Penny Hardaway is strong. But, he's not giving any indication of which way he may be leaning and recently hosted Hardaway and John Calipari for in home visits.
"It was great with those coaches," said Wiseman of Memphis. "Me and them have a strong relationship with each other so it was great."
Calipari's message to Wiseman is simple.
"He says that if I come to his program that he will make me a good player."
Wiseman said that Kentucky and Memphis should both get official visits and mentioned Kansas, North Carolina and Vanderbilt as others he could look into visiting.
"I'm still thinking about it," said Wiseman of when he will make a decision. "I'm just trusting the process and really just sitting down with my mom and talking about it and thinking about it.
"The atmosphere when i go up for my visits and my relationship with the coaches (is important)."