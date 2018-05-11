EYBL Atlanta: Francis Okoro down to three and closing in on decision
EMERSON, Ga. -- Top 50 junior Francis Okoro has had a lot on his mind lately as he works his way towards a college decision and whether he will enroll with the 2018 class or stay in 2019.The rugged...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news