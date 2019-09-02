ATLANTA – The On the Radar Super 64 has become a staple for the fall camp circuit thanks to the talent that it has regularly hosted. Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans looks at several of the event's top performers.

Neal is a legitimate 6-foot-1 playmaker that is well-rounded offensively. He was really good Saturday, delivering crisp passes and hitting jumpers to 22-feet with accuracy. Neal has solidified his standing as one of the best guards in the 2021 class. His offer list is too long to rattle off, but he did just visit Auburn and Florida State and will check out Georgia next.

Get to know about Littleton now because he is about to break out this winter. He was one of the top standouts from the weekend. Littleton sports long arms, a smooth jumper and a confidence about him that is well beyond his years. He is already a capable three-level shot maker and a shifty ballhandler that doesn’t have many issues creating for himself or for others. Already, Mississippi State, UAB and Xavier have offered and more will be on the way. Littleton recently visited Auburn and UAB.

Reeves will need a little more refining when it comes to shot selection and needs to add strength to his frame, but there aren't many that can match his upside. He is a bottle of energy that boasts his fair share of athleticism and intrigue. Reeves hasn’t gotten a ton of national pub until now, but that is going to change. His hard-working nature and two-way abilities make Reeves a must-get for the local ACC and SEC programs. He will be taking an official visit to Florida on Oct. 5, his third trip to the Swamp within the past year, and also has visits to Georgia Tech and Stanford scheduled for this fall.

Arguably one of the most underrated shot-makers in America, Owens showed that he is more than just a one-trick pony over the weekend. Bringing great size to the perimeter, Owens has often been knocked for his average quickness and athleticism. While he is not there just yet, he has improved in those areas, to go along with his ability to create his own offense.

Rumor is that he put on a show at Auburn’s Elite Camp last week and while the Tigers haven’t offered just yet, one could be on its way. The same can be said for the local Georgia Bulldogs. The two are the most often in touch with Owens from the SEC, though no one has worked harder than Rob Ehsan and his UAB program.

Cleveland looks the part of a top-tier wing in the 2021 class. Stronger, more athletic and also more confident in all that he does, Cleveland walks like he belongs because he does. He didn’t get much run during the scrimmage portion of the event but throughout the drills and two-on-two sessions, there were not many better than the four-star prospect.

Cleveland is a three-level scorer that has already become a regional priority. Both of his parents attended Georgia Tech and he has been on the ACC program’s campus a number of times already. However, Florida, Florida State and Georgia are three others that have invested a whole lot within his recruitment. Cleveland's next visit is scheduled for NC State on Oct. 19 for its Midnight Madness festivities.