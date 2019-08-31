This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have plenty to talk about. Which of this weekend’s visitors have their attention, who are the must get shooters and based on summer buzz what freshman is ready to live up to the hype this season?

1. Which player on an official visit this weekend are you paying closest attention to? Why?

Adam Miller (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi: Top-30 guard Adam Miller from Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park is currently on a swing through the state of Arizona. After spending a few days in Tucson visiting with Sean Miller and Arizona, he’s made his way to Tempe to visit Bobby Hurley and Arizona State. Both programs have a solid chance to make a big impression on him but it’s the Sun Devils who really have my attention. For the most part, Miller has been considered a guy that will be tough to get away from Illinois - he will visit the Illini in mid-September - but if anybody can do it I think that it may be Hurley and company. Miller has been to Louisville officially as well but I’m very interested to see what type of impression his days in Pac-12 country make on him. Evans: Henry Coleman heading to Duke. The top-50 forward has been one of the more recruited and coveted prospects in the east the past two years and rightfully so. He is a hard-nosed, blue-collared and productive forward that brings all of the intangibles that one wants in a prospect. Virginia was the perceived favorite until the Cavaliers used all of their allotted scholarships for the 2020 class. The Blue Devils then offered this summer and the prevailing thought was that a commitment was next. Apparently, it wasn’t but he will take his first of five official visits scheduled to the blueblood this weekend. Does he end his recruitment and add a much-needed body to Duke’s likely to be depleted frontline or does he visit Michigan, NC State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech? McDonald: Keep an eye on Eddie Lampkin's visit to TCU this weekend. One of the bigger centers in the 2020 class, Lampkin cut his list to five schools recently, but I've heard the Horned Frogs are in a good position to land his commitment if all goes well this weekend.

2. You need a knockdown shooter from the class of 2020, which available prospect are you targeting? What's his recruitment looking like?

DJ Steward (https://rivals.com)

Bossi: Give me Bryce Thompson here. Not only can the 6-foot-4 (and growing) scorer from Oklahoma light it up from deep, he does so with efficiency. He’s also very capable of creating his own looks via the dribble, is already an accomplished tough shot maker and has turned himself into a very good playmaker for others when the shot isn’t there. He’s just starting to add strength and athleticism to his game and even though he’s already a five-star prospect, he’s got lots of room to improve. Thompson cut his list to Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas earlier this week. This weekend he tours Texas and he has plans to visit all of his finalists either officially or unofficially in the next few months. Obviously his visits will play a big role in how things end up, but heading into the process it’s my belief that the two in-state programs and Kansas may have created some separation between themselves and the rest of the pack. Evans: D.J. Steward was always a respected prospect but he took things to the next level this summer thanks to his shooting stroke and ability to take over a game in the blink of an eye. It brought some of the nation’s best from in and out of his locale into his recruitment. He made close to 40 percent of his perimeter attempts on the Nike EYBL circuit and is just the type that could turn a league contender a national title contender. Where he ends up remains up for debate but I sense that there are three legitimate landing spots. Is it Duke, which desperately needs a 3-point assassin? Is it Louisville that has developed great in-roads with him and his family? What about Texas, which was the first to squeeze in an official visit with him earlier this summer? Steward did color the tips of his hair burnt orange prior to his visit to Austin. However, could distance be too much? I am siding with the Cardinals right now but much could change between now and the early signing period in November. McDonald: He's a little under the radar, but I've been doing some digging on Jackson Threadgill out of North Carolina lately after hearing of his scholarship offer from Georgia. He's knockdown shooter at 6-foot-6 and looks like a potential steal if the Bulldogs or another school are able to sign him. He had put out a top five of Charlotte, Elon, Mercer, UNC-Greensboro and Wofford before the offer from Tom Crean came in.

3. Based on reports you've heard over the summer or something you saw during a preseason overseas trip, which freshman are looking forward to seeing more than you already were?

Tre Mann (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)