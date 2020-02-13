Three-Point Play: JT Thor, transfers, Brandon Murray
Why has the recruitment of J.T. Thor come to a sudden halt? Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans brings us up to date on the four-star senior, discusses what he has heard on the transfer front and updates the recruitment of senior breakout Brandon Murray.
Wednesday's Leftovers: Hunter Sallis, Pitt, Maryland, Indiana
2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position
2022 Rankings: Top 75
THOR HAS OTHER OPTIONS
It has become normal for college basketball prospects to reclassify a year up or down. However, I don’t think I can recall a time when a prospect reclassified down only to eventually reclassify back up again. That could be what happens with J.T. Thor.
We initially broke the news of Thor's decision to opt into the 2020 class back the fall. Since then, programs such as Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State have made their presence felt in his recruitment. Many believed that Thor was was a done-deal for the Cowboys during the early signing period but his recruitment has gone quiet ever since.
It sounds as if Thor is considering taking a prep year, re-enrolling as part of the 2021 class and becoming eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft. He is even expected to play this spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.
His older brother, Jimma Gatwech, the highly acclaimed dunking sensation, is pursuing a similar route this spring. Unlike his older sibling, Thor has the physical tangibles and talent base that might make NBA scouts and personnel give him a closer look.
This all could turn into nothing and Thor could eventually sign in the spring, but for now it appears that he is open to all avenues prior to the NBA.
TRANSFER INTEL
It is getting close to that time where the transfer world enters the forefront of the recruiting world. With conference tournaments less than a month away, there is already a slew of talented prospects sitting in the transfer portal.
... Information about Makhi and Makhel Mitchell has been hard to come by. The former Rivals150 prospects surprisingly transferred out of Maryland earlier in the season but remained in school for the remainder of the spring semester. Georgetown was immediately thought of as the landing spot for the two, but Providence has gained most of the talk of late. The Friars would potentially take both unlike most others, and the Mitchell brothers hope to remain together throughout their college careers.
... In recent #TwitterTuesday mailbags, I have been asked a number of times for the latest on Kobe King, the transfer from Wisconsin. The junior guard averaged close to 10 points and three rebounds this season, and will bring a bevy of experience and toughness to his next stop. There is a strong chance that he would be allowed to play immediately in the fall due to the reasons that led to his transfer. The programs that have reached out to him include Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Creighton, Gonzaga, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Xavier. He is still in the early stages of his transfer recruitment.
... Seth Towns, a grad-transfer from Harvard, could have two years to play at his next stop and is close to finishing his Ivy League studies. Knee injuries have curtailed his time on the floor in the past but when healthy, Towns is the ideal, versatile forward. The Columbus, Ohio native was originally thought to be a heavy lean towards Ohio State but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Buckeyes are involved, but so are 70 other schools, he told Rivals.com. Expect for visits to be taken once he graduates and a commitment in the spring.
BRANDON MURRAY EMERGES
Brandon Murray, an every-improving senior out of Baltimore, has been one of the more talked about names in recent weeks and for good reason.
Finishing his high school career at Baltimore Poly this winter, Murray has produced in a mighty fashion. Averaging over 23 points per game while making 70-percent of his shots from the field and 53-percent from 3-point range, Murray has boasts plenty of tangibles that would allow for him to produce next year in college.
“Brandon is a powerful, 6-foot-4, 200-pound, combo guard, that plays with high efficiency and skill,” Baltimore Poly coach Sam Brand said. “He brings elite athleticism and strength to the guard position.”
While Murray has yet to take an official visit, he is in no rush to make his college decision so expect for his recruitment to bleed into the spring. DePaul was the first high-major to offer earlier this winter but more have jumped into his recruitment including Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. Rebels’ head coach Kermit Davis saw him over the weekend while the Hokies were in for him earlier this week.
A group including ETSU, North Texas, Siena, St. Bonaventure and UNC-Greensboro have offered, while Georgetown, George Washington, Virginia and Wichita State have expressed further interest. Look for more to jump into the picture thanks to the versatility that he possesses and the dearth of prospects available.