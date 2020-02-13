Why has the recruitment of J.T. Thor come to a sudden halt? Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans brings us up to date on the four-star senior, discusses what he has heard on the transfer front and updates the recruitment of senior breakout Brandon Murray.

THOR HAS OTHER OPTIONS

J.T. Thor (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It has become normal for college basketball prospects to reclassify a year up or down. However, I don’t think I can recall a time when a prospect reclassified down only to eventually reclassify back up again. That could be what happens with J.T. Thor. We initially broke the news of Thor's decision to opt into the 2020 class back the fall. Since then, programs such as Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State have made their presence felt in his recruitment. Many believed that Thor was was a done-deal for the Cowboys during the early signing period but his recruitment has gone quiet ever since. It sounds as if Thor is considering taking a prep year, re-enrolling as part of the 2021 class and becoming eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft. He is even expected to play this spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. His older brother, Jimma Gatwech, the highly acclaimed dunking sensation, is pursuing a similar route this spring. Unlike his older sibling, Thor has the physical tangibles and talent base that might make NBA scouts and personnel give him a closer look. This all could turn into nothing and Thor could eventually sign in the spring, but for now it appears that he is open to all avenues prior to the NBA.

TRANSFER INTEL

Kobe King (AP Images)

It is getting close to that time where the transfer world enters the forefront of the recruiting world. With conference tournaments less than a month away, there is already a slew of talented prospects sitting in the transfer portal. ... Information about Makhi and Makhel Mitchell has been hard to come by. The former Rivals150 prospects surprisingly transferred out of Maryland earlier in the season but remained in school for the remainder of the spring semester. Georgetown was immediately thought of as the landing spot for the two, but Providence has gained most of the talk of late. The Friars would potentially take both unlike most others, and the Mitchell brothers hope to remain together throughout their college careers. ... In recent #TwitterTuesday mailbags, I have been asked a number of times for the latest on Kobe King, the transfer from Wisconsin. The junior guard averaged close to 10 points and three rebounds this season, and will bring a bevy of experience and toughness to his next stop. There is a strong chance that he would be allowed to play immediately in the fall due to the reasons that led to his transfer. The programs that have reached out to him include Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Creighton, Gonzaga, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Xavier. He is still in the early stages of his transfer recruitment. ... Seth Towns, a grad-transfer from Harvard, could have two years to play at his next stop and is close to finishing his Ivy League studies. Knee injuries have curtailed his time on the floor in the past but when healthy, Towns is the ideal, versatile forward. The Columbus, Ohio native was originally thought to be a heavy lean towards Ohio State but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The Buckeyes are involved, but so are 70 other schools, he told Rivals.com. Expect for visits to be taken once he graduates and a commitment in the spring.

BRANDON MURRAY EMERGES