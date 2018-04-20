In this week’s Evans Seven, we break down seven of the top grad-transfers and see where things stand in their recruitments. MORE: Five-star Isaiah Stewart hopes to narrow things down soon

ALBANY GUARD JOE CREMO

Cremo is not lacking for college suitors. The 6-foot-4 guard can play all three spots in the backcourt and is coming off a season where he averaged nearly 18 points, four rebounds and four assists per game while knocking down nearly 46-percent of his perimeter attempts. Cremo is someone that can immediately bring shot-making, size and talent to a high major program.

He has already taken an official visit to Creighton and will check out Texas this weekend. Gonzaga, Penn State and Oregon are also in the mix.

SOUTH DAKOTA GUARD MATT MOONEY

Mooney, one of the best players in the Summit League last season, is a standout prospect that can make shots and fill a variety of backcourt roles. He is extremely productive and has started all 68 games during his last two seasons at South Dakota. Last season, he finished with 26 and 31 points against UCLA and TCU respectively, which should quiet any questions about his ability to succeed against top competition.

Mooney is down to a final five of Creighton, Texas Tech, Utah State, Arizona State and Northwestern.

SAMFORD GUARD JUSTIN COLEMAN

Coleman was a standout performer at Samford this past season after beginning his career at Alabama. The 5-foot-10 guard, who averaged over 13 points and six assists per contest, can create his own shot and also set up others against a set, half-court defense.

Coleman has already taken official visits to Texas Southern and St. Louis, though a number of heavy hitters remain in contention. He has settled on a list includes TSU, SLU, UAB, Northern Kentucky, Auburn, SMU, Arizona, Ohio State and Marquette. Things remain fairly open with Coleman, though a commitment is not too far off. He will visit SMU this week and Arizona next Wednesday.

UT-CHATTANOOGA'S NAT DIXON

Dixon has only played two years of college ball. He didn't do much in his first season, starting just one game and averaging fewer than three points per contest. Last season, though, Dixon emerged as a go-to scorer and averaged more than 13 points per game while connecting on nearly 40 percent of his 3-point tries. He has the frame, strength, athleticism and size to play multiple spots on the floor, making him a hot commodity at the high-major level.

Dixon has already taken official visits to Wake Forest and Memphis and will head to Penn State this weekend before finishing things out at Ole Miss on April 29. He is expected to reach a decision shortly after he wraps up his visit tour.

USC-UPSTATE GUARD MIKE CUNNINGHAM

Cunningham began his career by averaging close to 10 points per game as a freshman and his numbers have steadily improved throughout his career. He averaged close to 14 points, three rebounds and three assists per game as a junior. While Atlantic Sun competition is a bit different than what he would see in a power league, Cunningham did score in double figures against Minnesota and Georgia this season and finished things with a season-high 28 against Florida Gulf Coast.

He has already visited Tulane, will check out Oklahoma State this weekend and trip to Louisville on April 25. Western Kentucky, VCU, Nevada and Wyoming are also involved.

FORDHAM'S JOSEPH CHARTOUNY

For all of the talk over the last few seasons about the pestering defense of West Virginia’s Jevon Carter, Chartouny finished above Carter in the steals column. A 6-foot-3 guard that is the definition of a do-it-all type, Chartouny’s numbers at Fordham last year were impressive. While his jumper remains a work-in-progress after shooting less than 29 percent from beyond the arc, Chartouny still averaged close to 12 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. Those numbers are good, but his instincts and energy are what makes him a valuable, lock-down defender. The Canadian guard has racked up a Fordham record 247 steals throughout his college career and earned all-defense honors in the Atlantic 10.

Chartouny has already officially visited Marquette and is also hearing from Louisville, Oregon, Rutgers, Purdue and Butler.

WAKE FOREST GUARD KEYSHAWN WOODS