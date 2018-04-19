BURLINGTON, N.J. – Isaiah Stewart made a giant leap up the rankings today, rising from No. 32 in the Rivals150 into the top 10. The rankings bump reflects the improvement the 6-foot-8 forward has made in his game, which is something college programs have definitely noticed.

Duke: “They told me straight up that I am their top target to get at my position but they do want to get another big man and a versatile guy, someone like Vernon Carey or Matthew Hurt, but they said they are also recruiting Armando (Bacot). Coach K thinks very highly of me. He always compares me to Elton Brand and he says that I give him the same type of feeling that he had in the past when he had him and other great guys that he had coached. He told me that he thinks that there is a zero percent chance that I would come to Duke that I wouldn’t be great. He thinks so highly of me that I could go in and do great things.”

Michigan State: “They are great. Me and coach (Tom) Izzo talk every other day along with coach (Dane) Fife. Michigan State is a great fit. They think that I am a perfect guy for them with the way that they play, with my toughness and what their program is about. They said that they need a really tough guy in their class, especially at my position, and Izzo just says that he thinks that I could go to Michigan State and be a double-double guy and develop and grow there. He really loves me.”

Notre Dame: “They talked to me about Bonzie (Colson) in terms of developing and have showed what they want to do with me. I feel like Notre Dame, you can’t go wrong. Coach (Mike) Brey, he is a really great guy, and I have a good relationship with him and also coach (Ryan) Ayers and the rest of the staff.”

Texas: “Coach (Shaka) Smart and I are tight; we talk a lot. He FaceTimes me a lot and we just have a great relationship. He is great and Texas is a great school. I know that they have had a great past with players at my position and he thinks very highly of me. It is a great conference, the Big 12, and it is a place that I could go and play well at.”

Syracuse: “I grew up watching Syracuse and I know everything about them. I know them the best out of anyone recruiting me since I lived in Rochester and I grew up watching them. I have been there a number of times and me and G-Mac (Gerry McNamara), that is my boy, he always messes around with me.”