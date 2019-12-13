Just over a month through the new college season, major deficiencies could prevent some major programs from deep runs in March. In this week’s The Evans Seven, we outline how a member of its 2020 class is the perfect remedy in erasing their respective issues. ***** MORE EVANS: Three-Point Play | Twitter Tuesday | Wednesday mailbag 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position *****



1. FLORIDA

Florida just cannot make a shot. Much has been said about its early season losses, but what program, to have faced six power conference opponents already, would not be struggling if it were making just 29% of its perimeter tries? Just one player on its roster is making over 33% of its 3-point attempts, which is not good when the Gators have gone the small ball route by starting just one player over 6-foot-6. Samson Ruzhentsev is the ideal remedy for their issues. He is an upwardly trending forward that can make shots, play a variety of positions and fit in comfortably in Mike White's vaunted defensive schemes. Noah Locke and Tre Mann should begin to make shots, but UF should remain optimistic for how it might erase its perimeter needs next season.

2. ILLINOIS

The Illini are a great shooting team within the arc thanks to Kofi Cockburn's efficiency. Where they find issues is along the perimeter where they are making just 31% of their tries. They also don't take care of the ball as well as they should and don't take it back on the defensive end as often as one might hope. What all this is asking for is a quality shooter that can facilitate and defend. Difficult to find in one particular prospect, but Illinois may have already done just that with Adam Miller. The in-state standout has to become more of an efficient scorer but the talent and confidence is there. He is a capable ballhandler that is known for his scoring and his defense really improved. Illinois may lose Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA this spring, but Miller should help in squashing some of its current issues.

3. KENTUCKY

Kentucky has just one loss next to its name, but it is not the best at sharing the ball. Outside of Ashton Hagans, who will likely be gone next year, finding capable playmakers has not been easy. Neither has 3-point shooting, where UK is hitting just 29% of its attempts, and made the fourth-least amount of perimeter jumpers in Division I. BJ Boston might be the best answer for UK's perimeter needs. The five-star wing is not the best perimeter shooter, but he is a threat that is deadly out of the mid-range. He has refined his game in recent months, and is already an underrated passer that can be situated in a playmaking role. Boston is going to be good in Lexington regardless, but his abilities coinciding with UK's needs make for the ideal fit.

4. NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina is rebounding, which has never been a struggle, and also protecting its basket as usual. What the Tar Heels aren't doing is sharing the basketball and making shots which, in a way, is all connected. Brandon Robinson has been hurdled by minor injuries throughout the early going but too much has been put onto the shoulders of Cole Anthony. While the freshman will be earning an NBA paycheck this time next year, a load of talent is headed to UNC in the fall. Caleb Love is going to be absolutely awesome and Puff Johnson will contribute accordingly, but the value of RJ Davis cannot be understated. The Heels need a capable shot-maker that can also distribute when the opportunity allows, all within Davis' realm of possibilities. He is one of the best shooters in high school and, alongside Love and a healthy Anthony Harris, Carolina's backcourt issues should be no longer.

5. TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech secured a major win on Tuesday evening thanks to its upset over top-ranked Louisville. Once Jahmius Ramsey returns, he should bolster its chances of success, but Chris Beard's bunch looks to be missing a capable ballhandler, playmaker and guard that can get stuff done. No one fits those needs or the playing style that Beard has become known for more than Nimari Burnett. Texas Tech is among the best in assist-rate but also turns it over too often. Also, the Red Raiders convert just 33% of their perimeter attempts. Burnett will squelch many of their issues as the five-star is a capable facilitator, has improved as a shooter and defends at a high rate.

6. UCLA

What is UCLA missing this season? Talent. It is the first season that the Bruins have not had a McDonald's All-American on their roster since the inception of the prestigious event. One way to change that is to enroll a burger boy which they will likely do thanks to the signing of Daishen Nix last month. The Alaskan is not known for his scoring but rather for his elite playmaking traits as one of the best passers in high school. It has been nice for the Bruins to have a healthy Tyger Campbell back on the floor. But UCLA is among the worst in power conferences in turnovers and steals. Nix is the ideal lead guard that should change the Bruins in a positive manner next year.

7. VIRGINIA