In today's Three-Point Play, Rivals analyst Corey Evans breaks down some potential good news for Michigan, looks at Jerry Stackhouse’s mindset at Vanderbilt and discusses why Emoni Bates is now a recruitable prospect.

HOWARD OFF TO A GREAT START

Juwan Howard (AP Images)

I had my doubts. Juwan Howard’s first few months at Michigan saw the Wolverines miss on some of their top targets. Howard has since rebounded and found success wherever he looked, whether it be the commitment from top-10 forward Isaiah Todd, or his team's rise up the national polls. It seems that every prospect that I speak with brings up Michigan. Unlike his predecessor, Howard had decided to chase after the best of the best to add to his roster. Howard did a great job of hiring a strong staff but it his NBA background and humility that has endeared him to the very best within the high school sport. Todd was the first to say yes to the Wolverines, but he will not be the last. That is to say that I like where Michigan sits with top-40 center Hunter Dickinson and also would not be surprised if Terrance Williams joins his former travel teammate in Ann Arbor next year. Add in four-star guard Zeb Jackson and potentially Jace Howard, the head coach's son, and what you’d have is a top-10 recruiting class.

VANDERBILT GOES THE TRANSFER ROUTE

While Howard is primarily focused on the high school ranks, Jerry Stackhouse has done a great job of winning a number of transfer battles as he continues to reshape the Vanderbilt program. Stackhouse took over a Commodores program that was in major need of a roster overhaul. Losing Darius Garland to the NBA, along with Simi Shittu, didn’t help, so Stack started to look more toward adding experience via the transfer realm instead of the traditional high school platform. D.J. Harvey was a major win earlier this year as the former Notre Dame wing should chip in immediately next year, as will Quentin Millora-Brown. Both are sitting out this season due to transfer restrictions. Rivals150 guard Isaac McBride, who enrolled at Kansas and abruptly left the program in September, fell off of the map following his transfer this fall. It didn’t cause much of a commotion earlier last week, but McBride committed to the Commodores, giving Stackhouse a talented combo guard that brings great toughness and versatility to the backcourt. It still remains to be seen how Vanderbilt (6-2) will fare during league play as the team has faced a rather undaunting non-conference slate, but Stackhouse is showing there is more than just one way to skin a cat.

BATES BEGINS TO BE RECRUITED

Emoni Bates (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)