“Duke and North Carolina reached out right at the beginning of the Top 100,” Reibe said. “It’s pretty cool to have all of the schools reaching out and offering more. I’ve really been focused on getting better all summer.”

Since his all-star performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, he’s picked up offers from Florida State , Washington , Vanderbilt and Kentucky and “high interest” from Connecticut , Duke and North Carolina .

The numbers certainly reflect the effort.

Reibe is averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds in the PUMA Pro 16 League.

“I had 28 points and 14 rebounds in the state championship game, but we lost by one in double overtime,” said Reibe, who plays at the Bullis School. “That loss really motivated me coming into the spring. It would’ve been my first state title ever. I really wanted that. I’m gonna chase it again though. Right now, I’m just trying to step it up in every way.”

Coming from Germany last January, Reibe never grew up a fan of any particular college, though he admittedly was “aware” of the usual blueblood suspects.

“I think not really being a fan of anyone helps me because I can really look at the best situation for me,” said Reibe, who checks in at No. 66 overall in the Rivals 150. “I’ve already taken official visits to Creighton, Harvard and Iowa last year. I’m planning to take more visits after the summer because I’ll be busy in July.”

Reibe will split his time between contending for the Pro 16 title and suiting up for the U18 German National team.

“After all of that, I’ll take two weeks off in August and then I’ll take some visits,” Reibe said. “I’ll get my narrowed down list in the next couple of weeks. I think I’ll get it down to like six or seven. I’ll decide whenever it’s right, but I want to have it done before my senior season starts so I can focus on my team.”

As for factors that will weigh heavily in his ultimate decision, Reibe is clear on the situation he’s looking for at the next level.

“I want to be somewhere where I’m not locked into one specific position, so I’ll be able to use my full skill set,” Reibe said. “A family environment is important, academics is important, and I want to have freedom, but I also want to be developed. I want to be at a place that will help me become an NBA player, and I want to play right away. Those are the big ones for me.”