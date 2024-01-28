The perceived safe rankings range for prospects hoping to be selected for the prestigious McDonald’s All American Game is 1-25. Naturally, there are other variables that come into play in the end, but a prospect sitting in the top 25 is usually thought to be sitting pretty. Still, with a full year to go before the unveiling of the next batch of burger boys, we’ve zeroed in on a handful of prospects in the 2025 class that currently fall out of the top 25 who have all the tools to play themselves into range over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

Jones left IMG Academy after last season and the big stage of the Nike EYBL Scholastic that came with that, but his production this high school season (22 points a game) seems to be setting the stage for a big spring. At 6-foot-5, Jones is a lethal scorer at all three levels with the ability to score in bunches abruptly; his stock is back on the rise after a fall in the last rankings release.

*****

Mingo went from averaging six points a game last season at LuHi to pumping in 18 points a game this season, despite playing alongside five-star senior guard V.J. Edgecombe. Mingo currently checks in at No. 70 overall in the Rivals 150, but his scoring ability and playmaking ability as a combo guard could catapult him into a consistent ascension.

*****

Fears is a dynamic lead guard who is both quick and fast, making him nearly impossible to stay in front of. That ability opens everything for his offensive attack and his efficiency at all three levels coupled with his vision will keep his production consistent. Fears recently committed to Illinois.

*****

The 6-foot-7 wing had his coming out party late 2022 at the U16 European Championships, where he pumped in 15.3 points, nine rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals a game. This season, he’s showing the full capabilities of his game, using his size and length to be a consistent and versatile scorer and rebounder for Brewster. Aristode’s ability to knock down the mid range, field put backs and stretch the defense from the perimeter makes him a prime candidate for ascension at his size.

*****