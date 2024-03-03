Now a junior, Pitt is quickly rising to the top tier of college basketball coaches' wish lists after a strong showing over the last 10 months.

GREENVILLE, S. C. - Five years ago, Canyon International Academy forward Jaion Pitt made the move from Toronto to Arizona in hopes of securing better opportunities on the hardwood.

First, Pitt pumped in 15 points and 10 rebounds a game with AZ Unity during the summer circuit season and this season he’s averaging 14.1 points, while shooting 53 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line, and nine rebounds a game in the grueling Nike EYBL Scholastic.

“I’m learning a lot just being able to play in a league with the best players,” said the versatile 6-foot-7 athlete, who posted 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and five blocks in a loss to AZ Compass Prep on Saturday. “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that you can’t take any possessions off; you have to play the full game. I’m just picking up different lessons.”

When asked which programs keep in touch with him regularly, Pitt listed UCLA, Utah State, Oregon, Arizona State, BYU and Mississippi State.

“Being here is so much different than being in Canada with all of the attention basketball gets,” said Pitt, who has yet to take a visit. “I’m more used to it now because I’ve been here a while, but it’s something you have to get used to.”

Pitt recently participated in Basketball Without Borders during NBA All-Star weekend, where he measured a 7-foot wingspan and an 8-foot-11 standing reach.

“What most coaches like about me is that I’m the type of player that does whatever it takes,” Pitt said. “I do the little things. I haven’t talked to most of the schools about positioning but they look at me as a good piece to the puzzle. I just want to win. I try and just focus on that.”