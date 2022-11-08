Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period and while most of the Rivals150 for 2023 is committed, there’s always a little mystery looming overhead when the signing window opens. This cycle is, of course, no different, as there are a number of storylines with loose ends left to tie. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy explores some of the more pressing storylines to monitor when the signing window opens on Wednesday morning.

WILL DJ WAGNER MAKE THE CALL?

Wagner has looked like a heavy Kentucky lean for the better part of two years now but still remains uncommitted. He recently signed an NIL deal with Nike, which, at least to realists, also seems to point to Kentucky over probable runner-up Louisville. Whatever the case, however, the question remains the same as it has been for weeks: “What’s the holdup here?” Wagner has not announced a commitment date, but some expect he’ll make his choice public in the coming weeks. Signs continue to point to UK, but every recruiting cycle has its surprise, and Wagner choosing any other school but Kentucky would be this one’s. At the same time, there has to be a reason why this situation has stretched on for this long.

*****

USC IN POSITION TO LAND FIVE-STAR GUARD

Isaiah Collier is the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect not named Wagner, and the five-star point guard’s recruitment is scheduled to come to an end during the early period. The Georgia-based point guard has scheduled a Nov. 16 announcement and seems to be trending toward USC. Michigan feels like it has a chance as well, but will need to do work to unseat the Trojans as the favorite to land Collier’s pledge. Stranger things have happened in recruiting, however, and the Wolverines, who received Collier’s final official visit back in July, have been difficult to count out of anything under Juwan Howard. But USC seems to have a stranglehold of sorts here. Still, no USC fan will feel totally comfortable until they hear a commitment from Collier’s mouth.

*****

COULD THERE BE BRONNY NEWS?

No player in this class is more newsworthy than Bronny James, the son of the most famous basketball player on Earth. Anything resembling news about the four-star guard moves the needle because of how quiet his recruitment has been kept to this point. His lone official visit has been to Ohio State, so the Buckeyes are the team to watch if the younger James is to pull the trigger during the early period. An early decision would come as a surprise, however, as most think Bronny will take additional official visits before deciding on a school. That said, James’ recruitment hasn’t been a traditional one by any stretch, so a surprise or two isn’t out of the question. Oregon and Memphis are among the teams that join Ohio State on the list of programs to watch.

*****

WILL MEMPHIS CONTINUE ITS SURGE?

Memphis added three players, including four-star guards Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor, over the weekend and there’s a chance the Tigers still may not be done adding top-100 prospects to their backcourt. Ty-Laur Johnson, the No. 54 prospect in the country, remains in play for the Tigers and will announce his commitment on Nov. 12. If head coach Penny Hardaway hopes to land Johnson, he’ll have to hold off both NC State and Seton Hall, which have looked like serious threats to land Johnson in the last few weeks. Seton Hall was abruptly added to Johnson’s final three roughly a week ago as the result of a late push by head coach Shaheen Holloway, who has a good relationship with the New Jersey-based guard. The fact that Memphis currently boasts a five-member recruiting class may open the door for both Seton Hall and NC State, but sources indicate Memphis remains the favorite as we head down the final stretch. RELATED: Johnson previews his decision

*****

WILL ARKANSAS GET GOOD NEWS ON A FIVE-STAR?

Not long ago Arkansas seemed like the heavy favorite to land both Baye Fall and five-star wing Ron Holland. Things went south for Arkansas on the Holland front when the five-star wing chose Texas on Nov. 5, but Fall remains unspoken for and will commit on Nov. 15. Arkansas feels among the leaders to land the Lakewood (Colo.) Accelerated Prep center, but this time it’s Seton Hall and Auburn that are threatening to steal a five-star from the Razorbacks at the 11th hour. The Tigers received two official visits, and sources continue to insist that Seton Hall is more of a player that some people believe. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman should still feel good about his chances. Then again, The Hawgs felt pretty good about their chances with Holland right up until they didn’t. My official prediction is Fall will land in Fayetteville but I wouldn’t stake much more than a deli sandwich on it.

*****

KEEP AN EYE ON AJ JOHNSON