The No. 54 player in the 2023 class, four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is closing in on an announcement. The New Jersey-based standout has set a Nov. 12 commitment date and narrowed his focus to include just Memphis, Seton Hall and NC State, all of which he’s already visited. Johnson recently previewed his decision with Rivals.

*****

ON MEMPHIS:

“[Memphis assistant] Andy Borman is my guy. We have a great connection. Then, I have a really good relationship with Penny [Hardaway]. He’s an NBA player and he knows what it takes to get there.”

ON HOW HE FITS IN WITH MEMPHIS

“Basically, everything would run through me if I went there. They told me they are going to let me play my game, so I like that.”

ON NC STATE

“The facility is really nice there. Coach [Kevin] Keatts lets his guards play; he really lets them go. I like the style of play there a lot. That’s, like, a guard school.”

ON SETON HALL

“It’s close to home and all my family will be able to get there to support me. Then, me and Shaheen [Holloway] have a lot in common. The team is great, too . I know some of the guys, like Jaquan [Sanders], already.”