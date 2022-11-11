Sources have told Rivals that the expected commitment timeframe for DJ Wagner is now sometime within the next week, with the five-star guard signing during the Early Signing Period. While that remains to be seen, what we do know is that the two main options for Wagner have been archrivals Kentucky and Louisville, with the pro option also being in play. If he commits during the rumored timeframe, look for him to commit to the Kentucky Wildcats. His father, Dajuan Sr., played for coach John Calipari at Memphis.

The main schools in play for the five-star point guard have been USC, Michigan, Cincinnati and UCLA. Over the last couple of months, the USC Trojans have seemed to have the momentum, and that still remains the case down the stretch. Collier will announce his decision next Wednesday, Nov. 16, and it would be a stunner for him to choose anyone other than the Trojans at this point.

AJ Johnson is a prospect with one of the more interesting recruitments left on the board. He’s taken official visits to Texas and LSU, so he has three left if he chooses to take them. He was scheduled to visit Louisville in October for the Louisville Live event, but he had to cancel at the last minute. Texas should be seen as the leader among colleges, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that other schools get in the mix. It will be interesting to see if he reschedules his Louisville visit or if he schedules any other visits. Pro options – G-League Ignite and overseas – are also on the table, and with his close friend Jalen Green having so much success in the G-League, I’m sure Johnson will take a long look at that route.

Five-star Baye Fall will announce his commitment on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 2023 forward will be choosing among Arkansas, Auburn, Rutgers and Seton Hall. Fall has taken official visits to all four programs and recently took his second official visit to Auburn in late October. However, as of now, Arkansas can be seen as the leader, and the Razorbacks hold 100% of the Rivals FutureCast projections.

