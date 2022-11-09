The early signing window for the 2023 class is officially open and while many prospects will wait until the spring to sign during the late period, our Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf will be chasing all the news and rumors of the day. RELATED: Early Signing Period storylines to watch

Minnesota makes history by inking Dennis Evans

Five-star big man Dennis Evans has officially signed with the Minnesota Gophers, becoming the program’s highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals era. The 7-foot-1 center is ranked 13th in the 2023 Rivals150, and narrowly edged former Gophers Kris Humphries and Royce White in the all-time rankings. Evans is an elite shot blocker that’s gotten progressively better at the offensive end of the court in a short amount of time. His signing is a huge feather in Ben Johnson’s cap.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPS INK FULL THREE-MEMBER CLASS

Four-star prospects Chris Johnson (No. 55 overall) and Elmarko Jackson (No.6) have both made things official with Kansas, which continues to recruit under self-imposed recruiting penalties stemming from a years-old NCAA investigation. The third member of KU’s 2023 class, four-star guard Jamari McDowell, is set to sign during ceremony at his high school at 1:30pm CT. Bill Self’s program seems to be running at full speed regardless of what now feels like a small bump in the road, as the Jayhawks three-member class ranks 15th nationally and could climb upward from there based on potential rankings bumps for current signees or the ability for Self to add to his 2023 haul in the months ahead.



Colorado lands top-50 recruit Cody Williams

Cody Williams has made the call for Colorado. The Buffalos made a late push to lock uo Williams, who saw his stock rise after an impressive summer. Head coach Tad Boyle and company beat out schools such as USC, LSU and Arizona State to land the No. 42 player in the country in a recruiting win that seemed unlikely just a few months back. Additional coverage of Williams’ decision can be found here.



Rutgers to sign highest-ranked prospect in Rivals Era

Gavin Griffiths tells Travis Graf that he will sign with the Scarlet Knights at 1 PM on Wednesday. With his signature, Steve Pikiell will secure the crown jewel of his 2023 recruiting class. Griffiths, a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter that can attack the glass and be a ball mover on the perimeter, is ranked 30th in the Rivals150 for the senior class. This will be the highest-rated commitment for the Rutgers program in Rivals history.

Tennessee’s recruiting class expected to sign on Wednesday

KEY NC STATE PLEDGE TO BIDE HIS TIME

Four-star forward Dennis Parker Jr. does not intend to sign with NC State during the early period, which should come as no surprise seeing as Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts seems to be coaching for his job this season. Parker, who chose NC State over Georgetown and other major programs, has not gone on record discussing his motivation for waiting to sign a letter of intent, but it’s not difficult to connect the dots here, as Keatts is 90-68 at the school and has qualified for the NCAA Tournament just once in five seasons. More on why Parker chose NC State can be found here. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NC STATE FANS AT THE WOLFPACK CENTRAL *****

MICHIGAN STATE INKS NO. 1 OVERALL RECRUIT XAVIER BOOKER

The No. 1 player in the 2023 class has officially put pen to paper and will be a Michigan State Spartan. Five-star big man Xavier Booker signed during a morning assembly at Indianapolis’ Cathedral High School and is set to become the highest-ranked signee in Michigan State’s proud history should he hold on to his top billing until the end of the cycle. Shannon Brown, who signed with the program back in 2003 before going on to become a first-round pick, previously held the title. There wasn't much drama here, obviously, as Booker has been committed to Michigan State since July and chose Tom Izzo’s program over Gonzaga, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State and others. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM *****