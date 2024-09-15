Donovan Williams Jr. talks Florida visit, recruitment

He came close last season, averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals to lead Edgewater to the state title game.

“I wanted to play in the best league in the country,” said the 6-foot-3 point guard. “The EYBL Scholastic has the best players and the best teams, so I know I’m getting better every day in practice, because it’s Oak Hill, and definitely every game. I want to win a championship.”

After a productive summer with the Florida Rebels in the Nike EYBL, Williams joined Oak Hill Academy to enhance his national profile.

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – Donovan Williams Jr. isn’t currently listed in the Rivals150 for 2026, but it’s clear that he’s on a trajectory that could put his name on the list sooner than later.

That consistent production has already earned him offers from Illinois, West Virginia, South Florida and Mercer. Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others, have begun to pick up their recruitment of Williams of late.

“It’s been fun,” Williams said. “I’m hearing from everyone a lot more now and I want to take a couple visits.”

Williams just finished up an unofficial to Florida.

“I had a good visit there,” Williams said. “I was really watching their offense during the practice. I definitely feel like I could fit into that style of play. We had a good time at the football game and talking to coach (Todd) Golden. He said he likes hard workers, and he likes that I bring that mentality every time I’m on the court.”

Williams was certainly on brand on Wednesday during Oak Hill’s practice, even with a full stable of talented guards, Williams managed to stand out using his special blend of speed, athleticism and quickness.

His ability to score at all three levels and apply stifling defensive pressure for 94 feet is what will ultimately increase his profile nationally in time.

“My main goal is to show that I’m a primary one,” Williams said. “My mindset is to orchestrate the offense and get my teammates going first. If I need to score, I can score whenever I want to. I can definitely be a combo guard, but I feel like I’m a natural point guard. For now, I’m grinding. I want to prove to everyone that I’m that dude.”