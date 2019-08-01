DJ Steward has been a heavily talked about name throughout the recruiting industry and college coaching circles dating back to his freshman season. However, it was not until this spring that his national breakthrough took place which saw more than 25 high-major scholarship offers thrown his way. After sifting through the process, Steward is running to invest more time on his recruitment.

No visits have been scheduled yet but Steward has taken one to Texas earlier this year which counted towards his junior year. Thus, he has five official visits to take from this day forward and could also make a slew of unofficial visits to some of the local programs that made it onto his final list.

While Duke and UNC were his two most recent offers and some would be swayed by the blue blood appeal of each, Steward is the type that will thoroughly think out his decision with the best fit. "I have to value those schools that were on me pretty early because they have been on me and recruiting me hard for a long time," Steward told Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi. "I have to look at that and put value in it."

Steward discussed further what will be most important whenever it comes to make a college choice. "I'm going to value my relationship with the coaches and with the players,” he said. “I'm going to look at whose leaving and who’s staying and stuff like that.”

A high-level shot maker that can play on or off of the ball, there is good reason why Steward leads a national, blue blood recruitment. He is a consistent producer that plays to his role and should make for an immediate impact at the next level thanks to his translatable skillset and the intangibles that he possesses.