{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 11:42:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 35 D.J. Steward breaks down new interest

D.J. Steward
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The summer is winding down for top 35 guard D.J. Steward and it's time to start deciding finalists and visits.The 6-foot-2 scorer from Chicago (Ill.) Whitney Young reflec...

